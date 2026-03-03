NYS announces recruitment for 700 officers, volunteers

The National Youth Service (NYS) has opened applications for over 700 positions across the country, targeting both cadet and private officers, while also announcing a separate recruitment exercise for volunteer servicemen and servicewomen.

The agency made the announcement Tuesday, March 3, inviting qualified Kenyans to fill technical, professional, and support roles.

The recruitment drive seeks to fill 250 cadet officer positions and 500 private officer posts.

Cadet officer roles include engineers, accountants, auditors, supply chain and ICT officers, clinical officers, laboratory technologists, and project management officers.

Opportunities are also available for economists, marketing and corporate communication officers, veterinary and agricultural officers, hydrologists, chaplains, legal officers, and registered community health nurses.

Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree in relevant fields, be Kenyan citizens aged 18 to 28, possess a valid National ID and KRA PIN, be medically fit, and ready to undergo nine months of NYS paramilitary training.

Private officer positions include 70 drivers, 80 plant operators, 30 masons, 10 electricians, 15 carpenters, 10 plumbers, 30 band members, 10 agriculture officers, 20 secretaries, 20 panel beaters, 25 vehicle mechanics, 20 welders, and 160 general duty personnel.

Candidates must have a minimum D+ grade in KCSE or equivalent, a National Trade Test, craft or diploma certification in the relevant field, and completed initial NYS paramilitary training. Medical and criminal record clearances are also required.

In addition, NYS will conduct a nationwide recruitment exercise for volunteer servicemen and servicewomen from Monday, March 16, to Saturday, March 21, 2026.

Recruitment will begin daily at 8:00AM at designated centers across all counties.

Applicants must be Kenyan citizens aged 18 to 24, residents of their respective sub-counties, and hold at least a D (Plain) grade in KCSE.

They will also be required to present original National Identity Cards, academic certificates, and one set of photocopies at the recruitment centers.

Additional requirements include a valid police clearance, readiness for medical examinations, and willingness to participate in Basic Paramilitary Training.

Successful volunteer candidates will be posted to the NYS Paramilitary Academy in Gilgil or the NYS Technical Training Institute (NYSTTI) in Naivasha.

Orphans and persons with disabilities meeting the criteria are encouraged to apply, with orphans required to provide documentary proof. Candidates with exceptional sports skills may also receive preference.

Application forms for cadet and private officer positions are available on the Public Service Commission website.

Completed forms can be submitted via email or delivered by post to the NYS Commandant General at the National Youth Service Headquarters in Nairobi.

The deadline for applications is March 18, 2026.