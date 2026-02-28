NOCK meets CAVB officials, forge collaboration towards LA 2028 Olympics

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya on Friday hosted officials from the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB), led by Zone V President Nasir Sadik, alongside CAVB Sports Coordinator Walter Otieno and leaders from the Kenya Volleyball Federation.

The officials discussed several issues, among them preparations for the 2026 Women’s African Nations Volleyball Championship, which will double as an Olympic qualifier on the road to the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics.

NOCK, led by the 1st Deputy President Barnaba Korir, reaffirmed its commitment to strong collaboration to ensure successful hosting of the 2026 Games and boost Team Kenya’s qualification prospects.

CAVB officials led by the Zone 5 President Nasiwu Zaid Sadik of Uganda have been in the country for a three-day inspection of the three venues to be used during the 2026 Women’s African Nations Volleyball Championships pencilled in for between August 23rd and September 5th.

The venues inspected include the Kasarani indoor gymnasium, which will be the main venue for the competition, alongside two training halls at Brookhouse School in Runda and the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

According to the report from the inspection team, hotels and accommodation for the championship were satisfactory, with the full report on venues expected in the coming days.

Defending champions Kenya will compete against 15 other teams as they seek to qualify for the World Championship in Poland in 2027 and the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, USA.