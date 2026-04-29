One dead in Nairobi floods as dams fill up – Mwaura

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has confirmed the death of a 29-year-old woman who was swept away by floodwaters in Zimmerman, Nairobi, as heavy rains continue to pound several parts of the country.

In a statement, Mwaura said the incident occurred on April 28, 2026, at around 10:30pm near Turners Club, where the victim’s body was later discovered in a ditch.

The body was taken to City Mortuary pending identification and a post-mortem examination, as investigations continue.

Mwaura further warned that Masinga Dam was reported full as of Tuesday evening, April 28, prompting controlled water releases to ease pressure.

Kamburu, Gitaru and Kindaruma dams are also under regulated discharge, while Kiambere Dam is expected to begin spilling within five days due to continued inflows from the Aberdares and Mount Kenya catchment areas.

“These developments have heightened the risk of flooding downstream, particularly in Garissa and Tana River counties. The Government, through the National Disaster Operation Centre (NDOC) and relevant agencies, continues to closely monitor the situation while coordinating preparedness and response efforts,” said Mwaura.

He urged residents in low-lying areas in the two counties to move to higher ground immediately, as local authorities intensify evacuation efforts.

Meanwhile, multiple flood-related incidents have been reported in the North Sub-Region, particularly in Kasarani Sub-County, where the Street 13 bridge towards Mwiki has been submerged by the swollen Gatharaini River, rendering it impassable.

Several residential areas have also been affected, with about 20 houses flooded in Maanguo, 60 in the Maternity area and 30 in Muirigo.

In Mwiki Location, the Nairobi River has swollen but remains within its banks, although flooding has been reported along the Njeri House-Nyawai Road stretch between ACK Streets 5 and 7.

Mwaura said disaster response teams led by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) are managing the situation in Kasarani, as authorities continue to urge the public to remain vigilant and adhere to official safety advisories.

He added that the government will maintain continuous surveillance and provide updates, calling on residents to report emergencies swiftly and cooperate with response teams to mitigate the impact of the ongoing floods.