Parklands and Westlands light up for Diwali celebrations

Fireworks, parties, and great food filled Nairobi’s Parklands and Westlands neighbourhoods over the weekend as members of the Hindu community celebrated Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights.

The celebrations, which ran from Friday, November 6, to Sunday, November 8, 2026, saw the city’s Indian community mark one of its most significant religious and cultural festivals.

Usually celebrated between late October and November, depending on the moon, the day is associated with the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

Beyond firework displays, the festival is marked by lighting oil lamps, decorating homes, exchanging sweets and gifts, and gathering with family and friends.

On Saturday, the Parklands Sports Club hosted an inclusive event designed to bring people together and provide more education about the event. As a special treat, the club also brought in DJ Arshi, from Kolkata, to entertain the guests.

Speaking to KBC Digital, Angela Muthoni, a member of the Sports Club and part of the marketing team, said they wanted their guests to “experience the spirit of the festival.”

“We wanted to make Diwali a celebration for everyone, not just our club members. It was an opportunity for families, friends and the wider Nairobi community to come together, experience the spirit of the festival and enjoy an evening of entertainment,” she said. “Having DJ Arshi join us from Kolkata and watching the fireworks display made the occasion even more special.”

Ahead of the celebrations, the government had issued safety guidelines and a time limit.

In a directive issued on Tuesday, November 3, Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho had restricted fireworks displays to between 7 pm and 11 pm on the three authorised dates, warning organisers to obtain permits.

The CS also limited displays to approved venues such as temples, hotels, clubs, sports grounds and school compounds.

Additionally, the guidelines further restricted fireworks shells to a maximum of four inches in urban and built-up areas, unless an exemption was granted by an Inspector of Explosives.

Unfortunately, unlike other religious holidays such as Easter, Idd-Ul-Fitr and Christmas, Diwali is not recognised as a public holiday in Kenya; however, according to the Public Holidays Act, the Ministry of Interior can decide to gazette it if the need arises.