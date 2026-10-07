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Passenger dies aboard Kenya Airways flight from Nairobi to Lagos

KQ says the passenger became unresponsive at around 9:20PM Nigerian time on Tuesday, October 6, about 20 minutes before the flight was due to land at Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read
Photo/Courtesy

Kenya Airways (KQ) has confirmed the death of a passenger aboard a flight from Nairobi to Lagos after suffering a medical emergency shortly before the aircraft landed in Nigeria.

In a statement, the airline said the passenger became unresponsive at around 9:20PM Nigerian time on Tuesday, October 6, about 20 minutes before the flight was due to land at Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

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The crew administered first aid and activated emergency procedures as the flight continued to Lagos.

“Upon landing at Murtala Muhammed International Airport at 21:41 hrs, the aircraft was met by medical personnel, and upon further examination, the medical personnel confirmed that the passenger had passed away,” KQ said in a statement.

Kenya Airways said it is providing the necessary support to the deceased’s family while coordinating with local authorities and aviation regulators.

The airline expressed its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and said it was respecting the privacy and dignity of all those involved.

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“We convey our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and apologise for any inconvenience this incident may have caused. We uphold and respect the privacy and dignity for all involved.”

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