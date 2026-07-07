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Police mount roadblocks across Nairobi ahead of Saba Saba protests

The NPS has urged members of the public to cooperate with police officers and comply with lawful instructions at the checkpoints.

KBC Reporter
By KBC Reporter
2 Min Read

The National Police Service (NPS) on Tuesday rolled out enhanced security measures across Nairobi, mounting roadblocks and checkpoints on key roads ahead of the anticipated Saba Saba protests.

This follows an earlier notice by the NPS that additional checkpoints will be established across the city to regulate the movement of people and vehicles as part of efforts to maintain law and order.

By Tuesday morning, police had mounted a roadblock at the 87 Junction along Waiyaki Way barring Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) from accessing the Nairobi Central Business District.

Along Jogoo Road, commuters were forced to alight at the City Stadium Roundabout and walk to town after public transport was unable to proceed beyond the checkpoint.

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There was also minimal movement of Public Service Vehicles along Thika Road with a roadblock mounted at All Sops.

In a statement issued on Monday evening, the NPS said the measures were informed by past experiences during Saba Saba commemorations, when some individuals allegedly breached the peace and disrupted normal business operations.

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The Service said the enhanced checkpoints were aimed at preventing disorder and ensuring public safety while allowing essential services to continue.

“The National Police Service wishes to inform all members of the public that, in light of past experience during the Saba Saba commemoration, which is usually observed on 7 July, some members of the public have caused breaches of the peace, thereby interfering with the normal conduct of business for those not participating in the demonstrations,” the statement read.

The NPS urged members of the public to cooperate with police officers and comply with lawful instructions at the checkpoints.

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