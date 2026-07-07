Gov’t bridging the gap of unemployment through projects – DP Kindiki

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki Tuesday morning inspected the ongoing construction works at the magnificent 60,000-seater Talanta sports city along Ngong road, Nairobi to assess the progress of the project ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The DP lauded the Ruto administration for taking the bold move in constructing such project of an international standard saying it is the first international stadium to be built in this country since the completion of Kasarani stadium in 1987, thirty-nine years ago.

Kindiki hinted that 31 other stadia are being built across Kenya, noting that it is the most extensive sports development programme ever initiated in the country.

The second in command praised the workers for their role in building the nation, literally, with their hands and labour.

He said the Kenya Kwaza administration has created more opportunities to the youth and bridged the unemployment gap currently witnessed in the country.