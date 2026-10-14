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PS Mang’eni urges African securities exchanges to unlock growth capital for MSMEs

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read

Principal Secretary for the State Department for MSMEs Development, Susan Auma Mang’eni, has called on securities exchanges across Africa to strengthen partnerships with MSMEs to expand access to long-term growth capital and accelerate enterprise development across the continent.

Speaking during the official opening of the Africa Commerce & Industry Summit (ACIS) 2026, hosted by the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi, she emphasised the need for closer collaboration between governments and the private sector to build competitive, resilient and inclusive economies.

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She noted that MSMEs are the backbone of commerce and industry across Africa, providing livelihoods and economic opportunities, particularly for youth and women.

However, limited access to affordable financing remains a major constraint to their growth and ability to compete in regional and global markets.

PS Mang’eni urged African securities exchanges to go beyond traditional listing services and actively support MSMEs in strengthening corporate governance, embracing innovation, improving productivity, and meeting the requirements for accessing capital markets.

She observed that preparing enterprises for stock exchange listings and other capital market instruments would open new pathways to sustainable financing, business expansion and job creation.

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Mang’eni also challenged the organisers of ACIS 2026 to prioritise youth and women-led enterprises throughout the three-day summit, noting that MSMEs will be central to addressing Kenya’s annual demand for approximately 1.2 million jobs, with the sector expected to contribute at least 70 per cent of these opportunities.

She further reaffirmed the State Department’s commitment to deepening collaboration with KNCCI as the Chamber marks its 60th anniversary, particularly in strengthening enterprise capacity, expanding market access and improving the competitiveness of Kenyan MSMEs.

PS Mang’eni said sustained partnerships among government, business membership organisations, and capital market institutions are essential to transforming MSMEs into productive, investment-ready enterprises that drive inclusive economic growth, create decent jobs, and strengthen Africa’s position in global commerce.

 

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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