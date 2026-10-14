Ruto launches road project, flags off power connections in West Pokot 

Road construction, electricity connectivity and proposed dam investments featured prominently as President William Ruto continued his development tour of the North Rift, with West Pokot County the focus of several infrastructure announcements on the tour’s third day.

The President began his engagements in Konyao, Kacheliba Constituency, where he launched the Konyao–Kiwawa–Alale road and flagged off the first phase of a major electricity connectivity programme.

The road is part of a stated Ksh 21 billion investment to construct 200 kilometres of roads across West Pokot County. The programme is intended to improve connectivity and open up the region to greater economic opportunities.

Road access can influence the cost and reliability of transporting farm produce, livestock and other goods. It can also affect residents’ ability to reach markets and essential services. The extent of these benefits will depend on the routes covered, construction quality and maintenance after completion.

On electricity, the Government launched the first KSh100 million phase of a KSh1 billion last-mile connectivity programme in Kacheliba. The wider allocation is intended to address gaps in access to power in the constituency.

In Pokot South, the President flagged off a separate KSh336 million electricity connectivity project expected to connect 1,960 households.

Across West Pokot, the Government says it is investing Ksh 2.3 billion to connect 10,000 homes to electricity, expanding access for households and businesses.

Electricity can support domestic needs and create opportunities for businesses to use equipment, provide services and operate more efficiently. However, the economic effect will depend on whether connections are delivered as planned, power is reliable and consumers can afford to use it.

Water infrastructure formed the third part of the announced development agenda. Addressing residents in Konyao, President Ruto said the Government intended to build dams through the National Infrastructure Fund to provide water for irrigation, domestic use and livestock farming.

The proposals are intended to address different water needs in arid and semi-arid areas. Their eventual impact will depend on the location and capacity of the dams, implementation and arrangements for distributing and maintaining water supplies.

In Pokot South, the President also inspected the construction of the Kapsait–Kapsangar–Tapach–Sondany road, a separate project valued at Ksh 2.3 billion.

The projects featured as the President advanced the Government’s development agenda during his North Rift tour. The visit has highlighted infrastructure as a means of addressing constraints affecting access to services and economic activity.

The announced investments cover different stages of implementation: the Konyao–Kiwawa–Alale road was launched, electricity projects were launched or flagged off, road construction was inspected, and the dams were presented as plans.These distinctions matter when assessing delivery. The value of the projects to residents will ultimately be measured through completed infrastructure, actual household connections, improved access to water and the extent to which the investments support livelihoods and businesses.