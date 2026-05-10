Sammy Kamau wins DCP nomination for Ol Kalou by-election

Sammy Kamau Ngotho has clinched the Democratic for the Citizens Party (DCP) ticket for the July 16 Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election

Ngotho was declared the winner Saturday, May 9, following party primaries held across all five wards of Ol Kalou Constituency. He garnered 12,957 votes, defeating his closest challenger, Paul Waiganjo, who secured 4,978 votes.

The former MCA was announced as the winner shortly after midnight, prompting jubilant celebrations among his supporters.

Speaking after his victory, Ngotho thanked everyone who contributed to the successful conduct of the exercise and called on his rivals to unite behind him to ensure DCP secures victory in the July 16 by-election.

DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala expressed satisfaction with how the nominations were conducted. He urged candidates who lost to accept the results and encouraged anyone with grievances to follow the party’s internal dispute resolution mechanisms.

Gabriel Gathure conceded defeat and pledged support for Ngotho in the interest of strengthening the DCP party.

Engineer Peter Karanja, who finished third with 3,919 votes, also accepted the outcome and congratulated Ngotho through his official Facebook page.

However, he raised concerns about the transparency of the nomination process, saying, “As the party says, the party has owners.”