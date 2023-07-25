Home Celebrity Rapper Trio Mio to go on Australian tour alongside Pierra Makena

Young Gengetone rapper Trio Mio is scheduled to embark on his first Australian tour in October.

Organised by Rasta Lion Wear, will run from October 6 to October 14. The teen sensation will perform in the Australian cities of Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, and Adelaide.

Trio who recently completed his high school education, is popularly known for hit songs such as “Cheza Kama Wewe”, “Prembeshwa” and “Hapa Kazi Tu” to mention a few.

Sharing the news with his fans, Mio said, “Trio Mio is about to slay the stage in Australia! Who’s totally stoked to vibe with his epic beats down under?”

Trio won’t be the only Kenyan going to Australia, DJ Pierra Makena will also accompany the rapper as the event’s DJ. Unlike Trio, Makena has played events in Burundi, Ghana, Nigeria and America.

