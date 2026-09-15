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Redsan dismisses claims of violence against radio presenters

Redsan took particular issue with reports and social media posts he believes could damage his reputation, while also calling for greater responsibility among journalists

Michelle Thairu
By Michelle Thairu
2 Min Read

Kenyan dancehall musician Redsan has dismissed social media claims alleging that he was violent towards radio presenters in the early years of his career.

He also alleged that the reports were part of what he sees as a growing trend of misleading stories surrounding his career and public image.

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The controversy began after videos resurfaced online showing former radio presenter Kwambox leaving an unnamed radio studio in a hurry before warning fellow presenters of Redsan’s arrival.

The videos have since sparked speculation online, with some social media users linking the scenes to claims that presenters were avoiding the wrath of the veteran musician.

In another resurfaced video, Redsan is seen entering a radio station and getting physical with a presenter. However, the resurfaced footage and accompanying claims circulating online do not, on their own, establish the circumstances surrounding the incident or confirm the allegations being made against the singer.

Redsan responded to the conversation through his Instagram Stories, questioning what he described as attempts to spread misleading narratives about him and his work.

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“Someone is trying very hard to stop redsan@30 from trending since it has been the best concert in Kenya so far”

The singer appeared to take particular issue with reports and social media posts he believes could damage his reputation, while also calling for greater responsibility among journalists and media personalities when sharing information with the public.

Redsan has remained a prominent name in Kenya’s music industry for years, with a career spanning three decades featuring live performances and projects both locally and internationally.

Redsan recently performed at his concert dubbed Redsan at 30 celebrating his career.

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