KPC foils attempt to siphon petroleum products from Mombasa pipeline

The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has foiled an attempt to siphon petroleum products through an illegal connection on a pipeline linking two delivery pumping stations in Mombasa County.

During routine surveillance on Monday, November 2, the company’s security and pipeline maintenance teams detected an illegal connection on the pipeline linking Pumping Station 14 to Pumping Station 15.

KPC officers promptly secured the site and reported the incident to Chaani Police Station. Specialist police teams have since commenced investigations into the incident.

“Our gallant officers have successfully managed to foil a criminal act which is currently under investigation by the relevant authorities,” said KPC General Manager (Human Resource & Administration) Mrs Dinah Kirwa.

Mrs Kirwa added that the illegal connection caused no product loss, as the monitoring teams promptly tracked and secured the crime scene.

As part of its corporate infrastructure, KPC maintains robust technological and physical surveillance systems, including advanced security intelligence, leak detection, and safety technologies across its 1,342-kilometre pipeline network in Kenya.

KPC said its real-time monitoring systems safeguard critical infrastructure noting that it has invested heavily in internationally benchmarked safety protocols, reducing exposure to operational, environmental, and reputational risks.