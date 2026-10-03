Mr Eazi release “Comfort” alongside Moliy

Afropop superstar Mr Eazi is not letting off his fans, as he returns with Comfort”, a buoyant new single and video featuring Ghanaian singer Moliy of the “Shake It to the Max” fame.

“Comfort” is a feel-good track that blends Mr Eazi’s signature Banku Music sound with Moliy’s soulful vocals, giving the song a fresh and playful feel.

Produced by Ragee, the Nigerian hitmaker behind recent hits for Davido (“Unavailable”) and Ayra Starr (“Hot Body,” “Who’s Dat Girl”), “Comfort” blends Afrobeats, dancehall and R&B with a laid-back rhythm and catchy melody, giving Mr Eazi and Moliy room to play off each other while bringing a relaxed, flirtatious energy to the track.

Speaking on the release, Mr Eazi said it was an updated version of his sound.

“This is an updated version of my signature sound. I am making gyal dem music—sweet, easy, flattering gyal dem music. It’s about keeping things light, fun and feel-good, while still giving people that familiar Mr Eazi sound they know and love.”

Directed by Ademola Falomo, the music video brings the song’s playful energy to life through an ‘80s-inspired visual world.

Drawing inspiration from telephone hotline commercials, laser-grid graphics, shopping-mall photo studio backdrops and massive cellphones, the video creates a retro-futurist haze that blends nostalgia with a distinctly modern African pop sensibility.

“Comfort” sits firmly at the intersection of the genres that have shaped Mr Eazi’s Banku Music sound.

Recorded during a stay in London this summer, the song reflects his take on where that sound is today, familiar, but with a new energy. Moliy brings her own touch to the record, adding to its easy, flirtatious mood and making it the kind of song you can simply put on and enjoy.

“Comfort” arrives during a prolific run of new music from Mr Eazi in 2026.

Earlier this year, he teamed up with U.S.-based dancehall producer Dre Skull for a run of releases including “Lambo” featuring Vybz Kartel, “Hide Your Love” and “Remember That,” featuring dancehall legend Cham.

He also released ‘See What We’ve Done’, a collaborative album with Ghanaian music star King Promise.