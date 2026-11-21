The Confederation African Football’s (CAF) return to financial stability has been reflected in the 2026 Annual Financial Statements released by CAF during the 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly (“OGA”) in Abuja, Nigeria on, 21 November 2026.

The return to profitability, improved reserves and strong cash position provide CAF with a more sustainable financial foundation from which to continue investing in the development and growth of African football.

Five years ago, CAF was in a financial crisis with debt of over USD 100 Million.

A turnaround strategy implemented over the last five years and driven by CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe has put CAF on a path to self-sustainability.

CAF reported a net profit of USD 31.2 million with CAF’s total revenue increased to USD 284 million, representing growth of more than 200%.

CAF’s reserves also improved significantly, moving from a deficit of USD 16.8 million to a positive position of USD 14.4 million, while cash balance position as of the year end June 2026 stood at USD 118.8 million.

Beyond the improved financial position for the year end 2026, there has been substantial increase in financial support provided to its Member Associations, Zonal Unions, clubs and competitions.

One of the central priorities of Dr Motsepe’s leadership has been to increase direct financial assistance to CAF’s 54 Member Associations to accelerate the development and growth of football across Africa.

CAF has also increased its annual financial allocation to each of its six Zonal Unions by 80%, from USD 500,000 in 2021 to USD 900,000 in 2026.