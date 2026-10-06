Kindiki to rally Mt Kenya leaders against political goonism

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has announced plans to convene political leaders from across the Mt. Kenya region in a bid to end political violence and rising tensions in the area.

Speaking at Banana Town in Kiambaa Constituency, Kiambu County, Kindiki said the meeting will bring together politicians from different political parties to agree on peaceful ways of seeking votes and selling their policies.

Kindiki said the initiative follows a mandate given to him by elders from Kiama Kia Ma, the Kikuyu Council of Elders, Njuri Ncheke, as well as elders from the Embu and Mbeere communities, to help promote unity and prevent political violence in the region.

He said politicians should be free to compete and promote their parties, but warned against violence, chaos, stoning of vehicles and destruction of property.

“Let us abandon politics of violence, chaos and destruction of property. Let people seek votes peacefully,” Kindiki said.

The Deputy President said he will lead by example by refraining from responding to leaders who have insulted or ridiculed him, saying he had forgiven them.

Kindiki said the elders had also called for cooperation between leaders and elders from other regions, including the Rift Valley, Nyanza, Western, Coast, North Eastern and Eastern regions, to promote national unity.

He also addressed concerns over harmful alcohol in the Mt. Kenya region, saying the Government will intensify the fight against alcoholic drinks containing dangerous chemicals and substances.

Kindiki said the Government does not oppose properly manufactured alcoholic beverages that meet required health and safety standards, but will not allow products that pose a danger to public health.

He was accompanied by Kiambaa MP John Njuguna Kawanjiku, Lari MP Mburu Kahangara and Thika Town MP Alice Ng’ang’a.