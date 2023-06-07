Ruto lauds French Government for supporting Africa Climate Summit plans

President William Ruto has lauded the French Government for its generous support towards the Inaugural Africa Climate Summit to be held in Nairobi in September.

He termed the move a bold step that will greatly contribute towards positive environmental outcomes.

“This is the collective, bold and creative approach that the world desires in generating positive environmental and social outcomes,” said President Ruto Wednesday at State House, Nairobi.

He spoke when he met Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, the Minister for Development, Francophony and International Partnerships of the French Republic and Special Envoy of President Emmanuel Macron.

The inaugural Africa Climate Summit that will bring together African Heads of State and Government will be held in Nairobi from 4-5 September, 2023.

It will be held in the country alongside this year’s Africa Climate Week that will run from 4-8 September.

The venue of the twin event shall be the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in downtown Nairobi. Costs for both the Secretariat Office and the venue will be met from a USD 1 million sponsorship from the Government of Denmark through the Danish Embassy in Nairobi.

“We expect the participation of over 10,000 delegates in Nairobi for both events. The participants will include Government delegations, representatives from UN agencies, multilateral development institutions,

financial institutions, private sector,” Environment, Climate Change and Forestry CS Soipan Tuya is on record having said of the two events.