Safari Sevens receives Ksh 2 Million boost from Safaricom M-pesa

The 28th edition of the Safari Sevens set for Nyayo Stadium this weekend between October 9th and 11th has received a shot in the arm after Safaricom,through M-PESA, committed Ksh 2 million to this year’s edition.

The support will see Safaricom enhance connectivity across the stadium, while bringing its digital, payment and customer service propositions closer to fans and businesses during the tournament.

The company will strengthen network capacity at the venue to enable fans to share and follow the action seamlessly, while dedicated connectivity will support the live broadcast of the tournament “Safari 7s is an important platform for showcasing Kenya’s sporting talent and bringing fans together. Our support reflects Safaricom’s commitment to using technology, connectivity and digital services to enhance the experience for fans,athletes and organisers. We wish Shujaa and the Lionesses success as they defend Their titles,” said Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO.

The sponsorship builds on Safaricom’s two-year partnership with the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU), valued at more than KES 100 million, through which M-PESA supports Kenya’s national sevens teams, Shujaa and the Kenya Lionesses.

The partnership provides player and official monthly allowances, comprehensive medical insurance, airtime allowances and financial literacy programmes.

“We are grateful to Safaricom for its continued collaboration with KRU and its commitment to supporting rugby growth in Kenya. Its investment in connectivity will help fans stay connected and follow the action, while its support for

women’s rugby through the M-PESA partnership continues to make a meaningful difference.

“We look forward to delivering an exciting Safari 7s and encourage fans to turn up in Large numbers to support our teams,” said Harriet Okach, Chairperson, KRU.

The 28th edition of Safari 7s will feature 18 teams competing across the men’s and women’s categories, with defending champions Kenya Shujaa and Kenya Lionesses return to defend their title.

The men’s competition will feature Kenya Shujaa, Kenya Morans and a mix of international and invitational sides, while the women’s competition will feature Kenya Lionesses, Kenya Cubs, Shibli, and teams from Uganda, Tunisia, and Spain.