Sakaja strategies raise Nairobi contribution to country’s GDP, county says

Nairobi County Government contributes 27.57% of the Country’s Total Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Speaking during the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) breakfast meeting as the guest of honour, the Executive Member for Business and Hustler Opportunities, Maureen Njeri who represented the Deputy Governor, Njoroge Muchiri attributed the County’s ability to contribute such a significant percentage to the the Country’s GDP to Governor Sakaja Johnson’s 1st Executive Order, Order No.1 of 2022 that established a Sub-Sector that is mandated to specifically support the growth and development of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises within Nairobi City County.

“Trade is a core pillar for economic growth and development for both Public and Private Sector as the engine of growth that creates jobs, reduces poverty, and increases economic opportunities,” said Ms Njeri.

Executive Njeri also spoke of the county’s plans to subject an already formaulated Trade policy that has identified challenges facing MSMEs to Public Participation to accomodate the views of all the stakeholders, among which KNCCI has been a partner, even as the County prepares to provide affordable and accessible credit to Indigenous MSMEs through the establishment of Biashara Fund that will also be subjected to Public Participation.

The meeting was also attended by members of staff from DTB Bank led by their Director Sales, Dr.Kennedy O.Nyakomita,Mr James Mwaura,Board Chair,KNCCI Nairobi Chapter, Mr.Julius Karina the Ag.Director MSME,Nairobi City County and Ms.Reginah Mwangi MSME Officer,Nairobi County.