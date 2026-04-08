Local News

Tuju released on Ksh100,000 personal bond over false abduction claim

Prudence Wanza and Ruth Wamboi
By Prudence Wanza and Ruth Wamboi
2 Min Read

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has been charged with giving false information to a police officer at the Kibera Law Courts.

The charge relates to an alleged report made on March 1, 2026, at Karen Police Station, where Tuju claimed he had been abducted.

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Stella Atambo, Tuju pleaded not guilty.

Through his lawyer, Edward Oonge, he requested bail, arguing that the offence is a misdemeanor and does not warrant continued detention.

The court also ordered the release of Tuju’s motor vehicle, currently held at Karen Police Station.

The matter is set for mention on April 15, 2026, to confirm compliance with issues including the release of his vehicle.

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The case follows an investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), which found that Tuju had remained at his residence during the period he claimed to have been abducted.

DCI Director Mohamed Amin said forensic evidence and mobile-phone tracking data reportedly contradicted Tuju’s account, prompting the prosecution to file charges of giving false information.

The former Rarieda MP is also involved in legal disputes over his Karen property, which has led to eviction from Dari Business Park, with a related case on loan payment and the auction process ongoing in the High Court.

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