Seek votes peacefully, Ruto warns against political hooliganism

President William Ruto has renewed his criticism of leaders engaging in what he termed as politics of hooliganism, urging them to stop and politics of hooliganism.

Speaking after attending a church service at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Narok Town, the Head of State said the 2027 General Election contest should be centred on ideas rather than violence and intimidation.

He challenged those seeking elective positions to compete on the basis of their policies and track records, warning against using violence to silence opponents.

The President also cautioned young people against allowing themselves to be exploited by politicians for selfish political interests.

Ruto further criticised the opposition for a misleading interpretation of the World Bank report on Kenya’s economic performance, particularly its findings on corruption and public procurement.

He defended his administration’s record, maintaining that it had delivered on most of the promises made to Kenyans.

“The World Bank report recognises that the economy has grown, employment has increased and the exchange rate has stabilised”, he said.

Leaders who accompanied the President, among them Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu and Kisii Governor Simba Arati, praised the Kenya Kwanza administration for its development record and urged voters to support Ruto’s re-election bid in the 2027 General Election.