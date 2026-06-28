Ruto roots for traditional African parenting to curb school unrest

President William Ruto has called for a return to the values of traditional African parenting to curb the sporadic cases of school unrest recently witnessed in several institutions across the country.

The President explained that African parenting style allowed a child’s character to be moulded by the community rather than the individualistic manner of today’s parenting.

“Let us recover the wisdom of African parenting, where no child belonged to one household alone, but to the whole community; where every elder was a guardian and every child a shared responsibility,” he said.

He made the remarks during the 60th anniversary celebrations of Burieruri Boys Senior School in Maua, Igembe Central Constituency, Meru County, on Sunday.

He added: “That wisdom has never ceased to matter. Indeed, we need it now more than ever. Let us stand around our children so that none of them walks life’s hardest journeys alone.”

While commending Burieruri School for their good displine record, President Ruto reminded learners across the country on the need to build character that will stand the test of time.

“A nation may build magnificent schools, but if it neglects character, it builds its future on sand. Knowledge may sharpen the mind, but only discipline governs its use. Talent without discipline is wasted. Freedom without discipline descends into disorder,” he said.

At the same time, the President appealed to parents to be present in their children’s lives, understand their struggles, and walk beside them through every milestone of their academic journeys.

Present were Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Cabinet Secretaries Migos Ogamba (Education) and Eric Mugaa (Water), Meru Governor Mutuma M’Ethingia, Methodist Church Presiding Bishop in Kenya John Maromba, MPs and MCAs, among others.

President Ruto said he and his friends will build 30 modern classrooms at Burieruri Senior School at a cost of KSh40 million, and 20 classrooms at the neighbouring Ncunguru Primary at a cost of KSh20 million.

Furthermore, he announced that the Ministry of Education will construct a multipurpose hall at Burieruri School at a cost of KSh70 million in efforts to elevate it to a national institution later.

President Ruto said the Government treats all schools in Kenya equally, and not by their fame, age or the prominence of its alumni.

“That is why I will keep visiting schools across our country because no institution is too small to matter, and no child is too far away to deserve the full attention of their President and their Government,” he said.

Deputy President Kindiki commended the President for paying close attention to the country’s education by increasing budgetary allocations to the sector over the past from KSh526 billion in 2022 to KSh784 billion in the next financial year.

At the same, President Ruto assured the residents of Meru County that they feature prominently in his administration’s national development programme.

He said KSh20 billion have been allocated to ongoing Affordable Housing Projects in the county, 2,000 housing units for education, 17 markets and 6,000 hostels for students in universities, technical colleges, and Kenya Medical Training Colleges.

Additionally, he said, KSh8 billion has been allocated to build the road network in the county in the 2026/2027 financial year.

He added that the Government has finalised paying compensation to owners whose land was acquired for the building of the new KSh7 billion Nithi Bridge, adding that construction would commence soon.

Furthermore, he pointed out, 23,000 households in the county are being connected to electricity at a cost of KSh2.3 billion.

On health, the President explained that KSh1 billion has been allocated for Meru Level 6 Hospital, adding that the Government would equip it once complete.

President Ruto directed Meru County Commissioner to liase with the contractor of Maua Stadium and get the project started as soon as possible.

Governor M’Ethingia thanked the President for being true to the people of Meru by implementing various development projects, and reiterated that the residents would reciprocate come next year’s presidential election.

President Ruto dismissed critics of his frequent visits around the country, saying it is his plan to hear the concerns of all Kenyans in all regions.

“I am not a king, but a President elected by the people of Kenya. I must therefore serve them by visiting and hearing from them,” he said.

Later, he addressed a public rally in Maua and briefed residents on the Government’s development programme for the region.