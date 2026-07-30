County News

Suspected drug trafficker arrested as police seize bhang in Embu, Machakos Operations

Florence Oyasi
By Florence Oyasi
2 Min Read

Police have recovered thousands of rolls of bhang and arrested a suspected drug trafficker in separate intelligence-led operations in Embu and Machakos counties.

The operations, conducted as part of an ongoing crackdown on narcotics and criminal networks, led to the seizure of 3,450 rolls of cannabis sativa and related packaging materials in Embu County, while a suspect was apprehended in Machakos with processed and unprocessed cannabis.

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According to the National Police Service (NPS), a multi-agency security team acting on intelligence raided a house in the Shauri area of Embu County and recovered nine packaging boxes, 200 envelopes believed to be used for packaging narcotics and other items linked to the illegal drug trade.

Police said the suspect fled upon seeing officers and remains at large. The recovered items have been secured as exhibits as investigations continue.

In Machakos County, officers from Kibaoni Police Patrol Base working alongside National Government Administration Officers arrested a suspected drug trafficker during an operation targeting narcotics distribution.

The suspect was found in possession of one kilogram of processed cannabis sativa, half a kilogram of unprocessed bhang, 600 rolling papers and a rolling tray, which police believe were intended for the preparation and distribution of narcotic substances.

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“Coordinated investigations remain active, with officers relentlessly following every lead to ensure that those responsible are brought before the courts,” NPS said in a statement.

The Service urged members of the public to continue supporting law enforcement agencies by providing timely information on criminal and suspicious activities.

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