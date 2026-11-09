One dead, two injured in alleged illegal evictions in Kiambu

One person has died and two others sustained injuries following alleged illegal evictions in Rwacumari Village, Ndeiya Sub-County, Kiambu County.

Ndeiya Deputy County Commissioner Etian’g Okaka confirmed the incident, urging residents to refrain from taking the law into their own hands when resolving disputes.

Okaka condemned the practice of conducting evictions at night, warning that such actions are illegal and should not be tolerated.

He cautioned residents against engaging in unlawful eviction exercises and called for disputes to be handled through the established legal channels.

More to follow…