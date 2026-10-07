Turaco elevates Todwell to  Africa commercial chief in expansion strategy

Turaco has promoted Cedrick Todwell to Chief Commercial Officer, Africa, as the micro insurance company steps up its expansion across the continent and Asia.

Todwell, who joined the company in 2024, took up the new role on October 1 and will oversee commercial strategy, revenue growth, partnerships, and market expansion across Africa.

His promotion comes as Turaco says it has reached more than eight million people through partnerships with banks, microfinance institutions, fintechs, telecommunications companies, and other distributors.

The company operates in Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, Ghana, Zambia, and Tanzania, with expansion opportunities in Rwanda.

It entered Pakistan in 2026 as part of its expansion into Asia.

Turaco is also seeking to strengthen its position as an insurer, with licenced operations in Kenya and Uganda and a microinsurance underwriting licence in Nigeria.

It plans to launch in two additional African underwriting markets by the end of this year, subject to regulatory approvals.

Todwell has been involved in the company’s commercial growth in East Africa, working with country teams and partners to expand the distribution and revenue.

In his new role, he will focus on growing market share, strengthening partnerships, and developing new business opportunities across the continent.

Turaco’s growth has been driven largely by partnerships with firms including M-KOPA, Absa, ASA International, VisionFund, Opportunity Bank, Advans, Safaricom, Airtel, dfcu Bank, Moniepoint, and One Acre Fund.

These partnerships allow the company to distribute insurance through financial and digital services already used by customers, targeting consumers who have traditionally had limited access to insurance.

The company is also using artificial intelligence in areas including customer onboarding, engagement, and claims processing to reduce the time and cost involved in delivering insurance services.

Turaco cofounder and CEO Ted Pantone said Todwell’s promotion would help the company accelerate growth while strengthening its operations in existing and new markets.

“Cedrick’s promotion reflects both the significant contributions he has made to Turaco’s commercial growth over the past two years and our ambition for the next phase of the business,” Pantone said.

Todwell said that his focus would be on strengthening existing operations, expanding across Africa, and building partnerships that create long-term value.

Turaco won the Innovation of the Year award at the African Insurance Awards organised by Africa Re in June. It was also ranked 29th among Africa’s fastest-growing companies in the Financial Times’ 2026 ranking and second among Kenyan companies.

Founded in 2018, Turaco provides life, health, and asset insurance through embedded partnerships with financial institutions, fintech companies, and telecommunications providers.

The company says its long-term goal is to insure one billion people globally.