Uasin Gishu Youth embrace affordable housing to secure future assets

Young people in Uasin Gishu County are increasingly embracing the Government’s Affordable Housing Programme, saying it offers them an opportunity to secure homes and build assets early in life without the financial pressure associated with buying land and constructing houses.

Among them is 23-year-old Shammah Kipkemboi from Turbo Sub-County, who has registered for a studio unit under the social housing category at the Pioneer Housing Project in Kapseret Sub-County.



Speaking to the Kenya News Agency (KNA), Kipkemboi said he decided to join the programme because he wanted to secure his housing future while still young.

“The reason I am here is because I want to secure my housing future right now. It is an opportunity that I have been able to take part in, and I believe it is important for young people to think about securing their future while they are still young,” he said.

Kipkemboi said he had paid a deposit of Sh32,000 and would pay monthly installments of Sh3,800 towards the studio unit, which costs Sh640,000.



He said his parents, who introduced him to the programme after beginning their own application about a year ago, would support him with payments for the first five months before he assumes full responsibility.

The Kenya School of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (KSTVET) student, who is undertaking his teaching practice at the Eldoret National Polytechnic, said he had not yet decided whether he would occupy the unit or rent it out.



“I have not yet made a decision on whether I will live in the house, but I might rent it out. Either way, it is an investment,” Kipkemboi said.

He said he had been allocated a unit on the 14th floor and was awaiting approval of his application before moving in.

Kipkemboi urged young people who remained sceptical about the Affordable Housing Programme to seek more information and understand its potential benefits before making a decision.

“I think young people should be educated more about affordable housing. They should give it a chance, sit down and listen to the advantages of owning a house because this is about securing their future,” he said.

Another young person taking advantage of the programme is 27-year-old Stella Bittok, a Public Health graduate from Soy Sub-County who is currently working as an intern under the Affordable Housing Programme.

Bittok has acquired a one-bedroom unit valued at Sh960,000 under the social housing category after paying a Sh48,000 deposit. She has committed to paying monthly instalments of Sh5,200 from her stipend.

She said the project had provided young people with employment opportunities while also creating an avenue for them to acquire homes without experiencing the financial strain associated with conventional home ownership.

“The project has not only created job opportunities for the youth, but has also given us an opportunity to own houses without straining or struggling financially. I took a one-bedroom unit under the social housing category two months ago, paid a deposit of Sh48,000 and I will be paying Sh5,200 every month from my stipend,” she said.

Bittok said she intended to live in the house once she moved in, but could rent it out if she secured employment elsewhere and was required to relocate.

She said the skills gained during her internship would enable her to generate income after completing the programme and continue meeting the monthly installments.



“The internship is equipping me with skills that I believe will help me generate income after completing the programme. This will enable me to continue paying the monthly instalments, while the investment I am making from my stipend will also help me meet the payments,” she said.

Bittok encouraged young people to take advantage of the housing units, saying the instalment-based payment model provided an alternative to the pressure of raising large sums of money to purchase land and construct houses.

She said those who already had alternative accommodation could rent out their units and generate additional income.

“I would encourage young people to take advantage of these units because they are affordable and you do not have to struggle to raise a large amount of money to buy land or build a house. You pay through installments, and if you have another place to live, you can let the unit and earn an income from it,” she said.

Both Kipkemboi and Bittok said investing in housing at a young age would enable young people to secure assets as they pursue education, employment and other opportunities.



Their experiences also illustrate how the housing programme is being viewed by some young beneficiaries not merely as a source of shelter, but as a long-term financial investment.

For Kipkemboi, the relatively modest monthly instalment provides an opportunity to acquire an asset while he completes his studies and begins his career. For Bittok, the programme combines employment exposure with a pathway towards home ownership.

The Pioneer Housing Project in Kapseret comprises 2,157 housing units and, according to project information, was 84 per cent complete at the time of the visit. The project is expected to be completed by October 10, 2026.

A section of the housing units was also nearing 90 per cent completion, signalling progress towards handing over the homes to beneficiaries.

The Affordable Housing Programme, launched by President William Ruto in 2022, targets the construction of at least 200,000 affordable housing units annually while creating employment opportunities, particularly for young people.

The programme provides social, affordable and market-rate housing, with beneficiaries paying for units through manageable instalments.