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Turkana county official, company co-director arrested over conflict of interest

The suspects will face charges including conflict of interest, money laundering and acquisition of proceeds of crime.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Headquarters at Integrity Centre. Photo/EACC

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested Gilbert Suleiman Eskuku, a registered nurse employed by the County Government of Turkana, and Abass Abdi Yusuf, his co-director at Ekwang Suppliers Company Limited, over alleged conflict of interest in the award of county contracts resulting in payments amounting to Ksh2,763,681.

The arrests follow investigations into the alleged irregular award of contracts to the company by the County Government of Turkana between 2017 and 2021.

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EACC’s investigations established that Gilbert Suleiman Eskuku, while serving as a county employee, used Ekwang Suppliers Company Limited, in which he was a director alongside Abass Abdi Yusuf, to acquire contracts and receive payments from the County Government of Turkana.

The probe also revealed that Eskuku immediately withdrew the payments in cash, allegedly to conceal the source of the funds.

Upon conclusion of investigations, the Commission forwarded the inquiry file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who approved the prosecution of the two suspects and the company.

The suspects will face charges including conflict of interest, money laundering and acquisition of proceeds of crime.

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The two suspects are being processed at the EACC North Rift Regional Office in Eldoret pending arraignment before the Anti-Corruption Court on Thursday, 15th October 2026.

In addition to the criminal proceedings, the Commission will institute civil proceedings to recover the public funds and seek forfeiture of assets established to have been acquired through proceeds of crime.

The Commission calls upon all state organs and public entities to strengthen compliance with the Conflict of Interest Act, 2025, by instituting effective measures for the declaration, management and prevention of conflict of interest among public officers.

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