AthleticsSports

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe in Kenya to assess preparations for  2029 World Athletics Championships

Coe is visiting Kenya for the first time since the country was selected to host the 2029 global championships last month.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

The World Athletics President Sebastien Coe is visting Kenya on Wednesday to assess the country’s preparations to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships.

Coe is visiting Kenya for the first time since the country was selected to host the 2029 global championships last month.

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Coe, accompanied by World Athletics Chief Executive Officer John Ridgeon, will address the Kenyan media, after which they are expected to visit Kasarani Stadium.

Nairobi won the bid to stage the 2029 World Athletics Championships after beating London and Rome, with the event coming to Africa for the first time.

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