Ugandan vocalist becomes East Africa’s Up Next artist

Ugandan vocalist, producer and multi-instrumentalist Kyle Simbwa is the latest artist to be featured in Apple Music’s Up Next artist development programme in East Africa.

Originally from Kasangati, a small town outside Kampala, Simbwa’s music draws from ‘90s R&B and soul, ‘80s synth-pop, A.O.R., Disney TV, as well as the Afrobeats and Hip-Hop that shaped his teenage years.

He blends these seemingly disparate influences into a distinctive Afrobeat/Alté sound that is entirely his own.

Speaking about his new role, Simbwa said the new opportunity would open doors to a broader audience.

“Being selected for Up Next East Africa by Apple Music means a lot because I’m part of a generation of African artists building something uniquely ours. I want people to hear my music, feel where I’m from, and see how far it can travel,” Simbwa said. “2026 is about taking everything I’ve been building and pushing it further. More records, pursuing bigger ideas, and continuing to represent Uganda and East Africa on a wider stage. Mwebale nnyo.”

Deeply involved in every stage of creating his music, Simbwa works across songwriting, production, recording, mixing and engineering, giving him the freedom to experiment and develop a sound of his own.

Following the release of his debut project Person in 2025, he has continued to build a catalogue with singles including “Mwana Gwe,” “Love Me or Don’t,” and “East African Girl.”

His growing live presence includes headline performances at Xpressions and appearances at Afro Urban alongside artists such as Mike Kayihura and Kohen Jaycee.

This year Simbwa ushers in a new chapter with East African Summer, a seven-track EP exploring love, nightlife, freedom, movement and the shared experiences shaping a new East African youth culture.

Rooted in his Ugandan identity but influenced by a world of sounds, the project blends Afrobeats, R&B, Hip-Hop and alternative African sounds to capture the carefree moments, late nights, road trips and relationships that give an East African summer its distinct character.

As the newest Up Next artist in East Africa, Kyle Simbwa will be featured across Apple Music’s Up Next playlist.

The playlist highlights emerging talent hand-picked by Apple Music editors worldwide, representing artists pushing creative boundaries and poised to reach a global audience.

The vast global Up Next roster of past talent includes Grammy-nominated and critically lauded talent like 6lack, Daniel Caesar, H.E.R., Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, Amy Shark, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Claudio, Sigrid, Mr Eazi, Stefflon Don, Bad Bunny, Juice WLRD, Bazzi, Jax Jones, NCT 127, Summer Walker, Tierra Whack, Dean Lewis, Pink Sweat$, Koffee, Megan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy, Clairo, Lunay, Jessie Reyez, Orville Peck, Victoria Monét, Ingrid Andress, Conan Gray, Don Toliver, Rema, BENEE, Holly Humberstone, Natanael Cano, Givēon, beabadoobee, Arlo Parks, Tate McRae, Foushee and Tems.