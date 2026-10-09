International NewsLocal NewsNEWS

US sanctions ICC, threatens to dismantle court

Washington targets the international tribunal over investigations involving American personnel and Israeli officials, escalating a dispute regarding the court's jurisdiction.

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
3 Min Read

The United States has imposed far-reaching sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC), with President Donald Trump’s administration now threatening to dismantle the institution unless its concerns regarding cases involving American citizens and officials are addressed.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the measures on Friday, stating that Washington would restrict transactions with the court and cut off resources deemed a threat to American sovereignty and national security.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

“Either the ICC will end its threats, or we will end the ICC,” Rubio declared in a statement, urging US allies, including member countries of the court, to intervene.

The Trump administration accuses the Hague-based court of exceeding its mandate by seeking jurisdiction over American personnel and Israeli leaders.

Rubio explained that previous diplomatic efforts had failed to secure meaningful action from the court or its member states, prompting Washington to proceed with the measures.

He maintained that the United States had delayed the sanctions in the hope of reaching a diplomatic settlement and that the measures were structured to provide ICC member states with an opportunity to negotiate a solution. Rubio warned that the US would intensify its campaign if negotiations failed.

Josephine Sembeyo sprints to 1500m gold in Oregon
Novel program set to revolutionize education in Kiharu
President Ruto flags off first 400 group of police for UN peace mission in Haiti
Uhuru challenged to come clean over Raila’s AU job quest

The sanctions could have far-reaching consequences for the court’s operations by restricting access to services provided by companies subject to US jurisdiction, including financial, insurance, and technology services. However, the US Treasury has provided exemptions for certain transactions, such as some telecommunications, software, and pension payments.

The United States is not a member of the ICC, which was established in 2002 to prosecute individuals accused of genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the crime of aggression under its founding treaty, the Rome Statute.

Washington has long opposed the court’s authority over American nationals without US consent. Its latest action also reflects longstanding objections to ICC investigations involving US military personnel and arrest warrants issued for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

The court maintains that it can exercise jurisdiction in certain circumstances involving crimes committed on the territory of member states, even when the accused are nationals of countries that have not joined the treaty.

Mutindwa Market razed down in dawn inferno
Two killed and five injured in shooting at Virginia graduation
Muslim medical professionals call for strategic roll out of SHA
Zahara: South African music icon dies aged 36
Open University of Kenya: MPs express satisfaction a year after operation
Share This Article
Previous Article Kisumu targets 10,000 trees ahead of Mazingira Day celebrations
Next Article ICC hits back at US sanctions, vows to continue its work
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Ghana approves formal application to join BRICS
International News
ICC hits back at US sanctions, vows to continue its work
International News NEWS
Kisumu targets 10,000 trees ahead of Mazingira Day celebrations
County News NEWS
Cabinet announces major healthcare expansion, assures Kenyans on Ebola preparedness
Local News More

You May also Like

Local News

Mbarire blames political rivals for destruction of Embu County offices

US President Donald Trump.
International NewsNEWS

Trump revokes security clearances of Biden and senior aides

Local News

Registrar confirms appointment of Omar as UDA Secretary General

Features

Chinese-trained underwater archaeologists advancing Kenya’s heritage protection, preservation

Show More