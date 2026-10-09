US sanctions ICC, threatens to dismantle court

The United States has imposed far-reaching sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC), with President Donald Trump’s administration now threatening to dismantle the institution unless its concerns regarding cases involving American citizens and officials are addressed.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the measures on Friday, stating that Washington would restrict transactions with the court and cut off resources deemed a threat to American sovereignty and national security.

“Either the ICC will end its threats, or we will end the ICC,” Rubio declared in a statement, urging US allies, including member countries of the court, to intervene.

The Trump administration accuses the Hague-based court of exceeding its mandate by seeking jurisdiction over American personnel and Israeli leaders.

Rubio explained that previous diplomatic efforts had failed to secure meaningful action from the court or its member states, prompting Washington to proceed with the measures.

He maintained that the United States had delayed the sanctions in the hope of reaching a diplomatic settlement and that the measures were structured to provide ICC member states with an opportunity to negotiate a solution. Rubio warned that the US would intensify its campaign if negotiations failed.

The sanctions could have far-reaching consequences for the court’s operations by restricting access to services provided by companies subject to US jurisdiction, including financial, insurance, and technology services. However, the US Treasury has provided exemptions for certain transactions, such as some telecommunications, software, and pension payments.

The United States is not a member of the ICC, which was established in 2002 to prosecute individuals accused of genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the crime of aggression under its founding treaty, the Rome Statute.

Washington has long opposed the court’s authority over American nationals without US consent. Its latest action also reflects longstanding objections to ICC investigations involving US military personnel and arrest warrants issued for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

The court maintains that it can exercise jurisdiction in certain circumstances involving crimes committed on the territory of member states, even when the accused are nationals of countries that have not joined the treaty.