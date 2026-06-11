2026 FIFA World CupMusic

How the World Cup is blending soccer with music

FIFA is drawing on music stars to elevate the competition into a global cultural event.

AFP
By AFP
5 Min Read

The World Cup, which begins on Thursday, isn’t only about soccer: FIFA is drawing on music stars to elevate the competition into a global cultural event, broadening its reach beyond sports fans.

From world-famous artists performing at the opening ceremonies to an unprecedented Super Bowl-style halftime show during the final, here is what to expect.

A musical opening

Shakira and Burna are expected to perform their song “Dai Dai” at the opening ceremony

The festivities begin on Wednesday, on the eve of the tournament, with concerts in Mexico City, Toronto, and Los Angeles that combine international superstars and major regional figures.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

Big names include American pop singer Katy Perry, Canadian artist Alanis Morissette, US rapper Future, Brazilian urban pop figure Anitta, Thai K-pop icon Lisa, and Nigerian afrobeats star Rema.

They will perform alongside artists with strong home country followings, such as Mexican institution Los Angeles Azules, Bollywood singer Nora Fatehi, and French rapper Vegedream.

HEVA Fund to offer financial solutions to creatives
Peabo Bryson, ‘Beauty and the Beast’’ singer, dead at 75
Keemlyf to release new single on Friday
Bien featured on popular New York radio show

“There’s a concerted effort around the FIFA World Cup and their marketing team to leverage music as a through line to connect different audiences from around the world,” said Clayton Durant, a music industry entrepreneur and New York University professor.

This initiative is not new: in 2021, the organisation launched its FIFA Sound program, describing it as “a strategy to connect with audiences worldwide through shared passions of football and music.”

Grand Finale

Colombian music star Shakira, S.Korea band BTS and Madonna will headline the first-ever World Cup halftime show on July 19

The most striking event will be the halftime of the final, on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

For the first time, the show will feature a concert with three global headliners: American singer Madonna, Colombian star Shakira, and South Korean group BTS.

That lineup was conceived in the “spirit of trying to unite the whole world,” said Hugh Evans, head of the NGO Global Citizen, which is producing the show.

Imagined by Chris Martin, the frontman of Coldplay, the halftime performance is designed to highlight “the best of humanity” and “all the things that unite us,” Evans told AFP.

He said the amount spent on producing the event is comparable to the Super Bowl halftime show, the final of the American football championship. That is somewhere between $10 and $20 million, according to sources.

The artists themselves will be performing for free.

The show is intended to support an education fund that FIFA, regularly accused of putting financial profits first, has set up with Global Citizen.

Hit single?

For the official World Cup song, FIFA turned to a safe bet: Shakira. She was behind “Waka Waka,” the 2010 World Cup anthem that became a global sensation.

Her new track “Dai Dai,” performed with Nigerian singer Burna Boy, blends Latin pop and afrobeats.

It appears on an official 18-track album that includes the electro group Major Lazer, reggaeton artist Daddy Yankee, and the Rolling Stones, once again heavily mixing genres.

Artist exposure

BTS during their comeback concert earlier this year

The artists featured in these globally broadcast concerts stand to gain a great deal in visibility.

Durant said those performing will see “fans who have maybe never heard of them and really start to gain a ton of new attention and fandom and consumption of their music and their intellectual property.”

The World Cup also creates opportunities for more seasoned musicians like Madonna, who, at 67, has not had a major success since “Confessions on a Dance Floor” in 2005.

The July 19 concert represents a chance for her to rekindle the spark during the promotion of her new album “Confessions II,” scheduled for release on July 3.

Nyashinski hosts exclusive listening party ahead of album launch tomorrow
Njerae, Boutross, Coster Ojwang, Bensoul to headline Blankets & Wine, UK
Vijana Barubaru rapper mourns loss of mother
Kenyan musician Jovial signs with ONErpm
Burna Boy dethrones Diamond as most-streamed artist in Sub-Saharan Africa
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article China’s Green Revolution: A model for sustainable development
Next Article World Cup expected to be the biggest betting event in history
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kenya – Norway deal to employ 1,000 seafarers by 2030
County News
Makueni MCAs pass KSh12.4B county budget
County News NEWS
Court grants family right to bury gospel star Racheal Wandeto
Local News NEWS
Broadcasting and Telecommunications Principal Secretary(PS) Stephen Isaboke
Kenya commits to permanent digital access for all citizens
Technology Technology

You May also Like

Entertainment

Groovy Jo: New single ‘Stay Here’ inspired by heartbreak

Entertainment

Report: R&B dominates Kenyan airwaves

Entertainment

Moliy, Tyla collaborate on new song “Body Go”

Entertainment

Tyla wins Afrobeats VMA for ‘Push to Start’

Show More