Waiguru launches water project, expands Wang’uru market in Mwea development drive

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has unveiled a major package of development projects in Mwea, commissioning a mega bulk water supply system while at the same time allocating land for expansion of Wang’uru market.

Speaking during the launch of the Mwea Integrated Water Supply Rehabilitation and Expansion Project in Mutithi and an inspection of the Wang’uru market site, the Governor said the twin investments reflect her administration’s commitment to inclusive development through infrastructure that directly impacts households and businesses.

The water project, one of the county’s flagship initiatives, is designed to improve access to reliable, clean and safe water for thousands of residents while supporting agriculture, trade and small-scale enterprises.

The county government is investing Ksh. 200 million in the initiative, which involves the development of more than 57 kilometres of pipeline network across Mwea.

Once fully implemented, it will benefit about 30,000 households across eight wards-Gathigiriri, Tebere, Thiba, Mutithi, Wamumu, Murinduko, Nyangati and Kangai.

Water for the system will be drawn from Kiringa and Thiba rivers and treated at the Muratiri Water Treatment Works, with a production capacity of 30,000 cubic metres per day, before being distributed through a gravity-based system to key towns including Kerugoya, Kutus, Kagio, Kandongu and Sagana.

The project also includes strategic extensions to bring water closer to homes, including a bulk line from Kutus to Kimbimbi serving Gathigiriri, Tebere and Thiba, and another from Kandongu to Mutithi benefiting Mutithi and Wamumu.

Additional pipelines will connect households in Kangai Ward, while rehabilitation of the Nyamindi Intake will boost supply to upper parts of Mwea. In Murinduko, the Mugaro Irrigation Water Project will support about 2,700 farmers.

Waiguru noted that the expanded water access will reduce reliance on unsafe sources, cut the cost of treating waterborne diseases, and unlock economic activities such as irrigation, livestock rearing and growth of small enterprises, ensuring our people have the basic services they need to thrive economically,” she said.

Alongside the water project, the Governor inspected the three acre site that the county has allocated for construction of Wang’uru Market Phase II, a project that she said was a direct response to public demand following the successful completion of Phase I of the market.

“We did Wang’uru Phase I and the people asked us to return and complete Phase II,” she said, noting that her administration had listened to wananchi and committed to delivering a fully-fledged modern trading hub.

The project, to be implemented in partnership with the national government, will directly benefit about 1,500 traders from Wang’uru and neighbouring Tebere, Thiba and Nyangati wards. The facility will feature a modern two-storey structure with organized trading spaces, ICT hubs with free Wi-Fi, salons, clothing stalls, nail spas and a crèche, alongside improved sanitation, drainage, water and electricity systems.

Waiguru emphasized that close collaboration with the national government remains critical in delivering such large-scale projects.

“As a county, we have given out the land and the national government will finance construction. This is why we stay in government to receive development instead of engaging in petty politics,” she said, thanking President Ruto for supporting transformative initiatives in the county.

She noted that no county can sustain such projects independently, underscoring the importance of partnership in accelerating development for public benefit.

Currently, county-developed markets host about 5,400 traders, with nearly 20,000 more accessing them for daily trade, underlining their central role in grassroots economic activity.

The county has already constructed 18 modern markets and secured 12 more through partnership with the national government, including projects in Kimbimbi, Kiumbu, Kutus, Mukarara, Kagio, Kibingoti and Wamumu.

Local leaders welcomed the projects, terming them transformative for a region that has long struggled with water shortages and inadequate trading spaces.

Tebere MCA Peter Karinga praised the Governor for her consistent engagement with residents and noted that the Wang’uru market had been a longstanding community request while his Mutithi counterpart Jinaro Njamumo leaders noted that the water project marks the end of years of reliance on unsafe sources, with residents now set to access clean piped water.

“For years we drank sewage and canal water, but now things have changed,” Njamumo said, noting that the current rollout represents Phase One, with Mwea East set to benefit in Phase Two.

Mutithi resident, Peter Mutugi, recalled stalled water projects dating back to 2011, saying residents were now witnessing tangible progress following completion of key infrastructure noting that that their cries were now coming to an end.

Kirinyaga Central MP and gubernatorial aspirant, Gachoki Gitari, reaffirmed the region’s support for President Ruto and pledged continued backing for Waiguru, citing her development track record.