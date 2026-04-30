Court puts ex-Nairobi Governor Sonko on defence in corruption case

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and his co-accused Frederick Odhiambo Oyugi and Antony Otieno Ombok have been placed on their defence in a corruption case involving the irregular award of a 2018 County tender.

In a ruling delivered on Thursday at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court, Magistrate Isabella Barasa said the prosecution had established a case to answer in four counts against the accused, including conspiracy to commit an economic crime, conflict of interest, and two counts of acquisition of proceeds of crime.

However, the court acquitted the accused of the money laundering charge, citing insufficient evidence.

The case revolves around the award of a Nairobi City County contract for the hire of heavy equipment to Yiro Enterprises associated to Frederick Odhiambo Oyugi.

Investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) established that the former Governor acquired an indirect private stake in the contract linked to the County Government.

Sonko is alleged to have received Ksh 8.4 million through multiple accounts at Equity Bank from businessman Odhiambo, through ROG Security Limited.

The court heard that Sonko, alongside his associate Odhiambo and communications adviser Ombok, conspired between December 27 and 28, 2018 to commit a corruption offence involving suspected proceeds of crime amounting to Ksh 14.1 million.

The prosecution called 10 witnesses to support its case.

Hon. Isabella ruled that the evidence presented met the legal threshold required to put the accused on their defence, paving the way for the next phase of the trial.

The matter will be mentioned on June 4, 2026, for directions ahead of the defence hearing.