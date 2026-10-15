Winnie Odinga declares bid for Nairobi Senate seat

Winnie Odinga has declared bid for Nairobi Senate seat urging young people to vie for elective positions.

Speaking during the first anniversary memorial service of her late father, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Winnie told supporters that her father’s death had broken her.

“Thank you for carrying us.Wengi wenu mna maswali mengi, Winnie umekuwa wapi, tunaelekea wapi. Kupoteza baba ilinivunja sana,” Winnie said.

She addressed what she termed questions that many have had about her whereabouts saying, “Thank you for supporting us. Many of you have so many questions, where has Winnie been? Where are we headed? Losing my father broke me deeply.”

Addressing speculation about her political future, she made reference to Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s reported ambitions for a higher office as she declared her intention to contest the seat.

“Where am I going? As Edwin Sifuna searches for a higher office, let it not be a rumour, there is space for me. I am running for Nairobi Senator. Na siende peke yangu. I want young people to come out and vie for these seats,” she noted.