Why you won’t be seeing Oburu anytime soon

ODM Party Leader Oburu Odinga has assured supporters that he is recovering, albeit under strict medical instructions requiring total bed rest.

In a speech read Thursday on his behalf by his deputy, Kisii Governor Simba Arati, at Migwena Sports and Cultural Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County, Oburu said his doctors had prescribed a strict treatment regimen that barred him from public appearances.

“I would have liked to be present on this day. However, I am under doctors’ instructions to observe bed rest and have been ordered to make no public appearances for the immediate future to guarantee a full recovery of my heart, mind and spirit,” he said.

Oburu, who missed the first anniversary of his brother Raila Odinga’s death, expressed his desire to attend, highlighting the mixed emotions surrounding the day, which also marked his 83rd birthday.

His message appeared to reassure the crowd, which had been demanding updates on his health and whereabouts.

The memorial service, attended by opposition leaders, turned chaotic when charged supporters stormed the podium, disrupting speeches by politicians from both sides of the political divide.

Through Arati, Oburu also dismissed claims of divisions within ODM, insisting that the party remained intact.

Arati further chided politicians whom he accused of ‘mischaracterising’ the party’s strategic choices.

He said they were free to leave ODM, insinuating they had been bought by the “sponsors’ to undermine the party.

“Let me use this occasion to clear the air on the political direction of our movement. I want to confirm to you today that ODM’s broad-based approach is neither a fallacy nor a betrayal of our long-standing struggle; rather, it is a sophisticated, deliberate continuation of it,” he said.

The governor urged supporters to honour Raila’s memory by maintaining the discipline, focus and unwavering faith that the late opposition leader had demonstrated for decades.

Calling for trust and collective responsibility, Arati said ODM’s most effective way of realising Raila’s vision was to strategically position itself to form the next government.

On his part, Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi seized the opportunity to drum up support for President William Ruto’s second-term bid.

He told the opposition to keep off the affairs of his community, saying that Luos had made a choice to be in government.

“Dr Oburu Oginga remains our party leader. Lazima tusaidie Rais Ruto apate awamu yake ya pili. We the Luos have moved on; we know what is good for us, ” he emphasised.