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EACC to roll out anti-corruption campaign in Kajiado

The community engagement programme is part of EACC’s broader anti-corruption initiatives being implemented across the country targeting diverse stakeholders

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read
E EACC Chairperson Dr David Oginde, CEO Abdi Mohamud and Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku will preside over the launch (FILE/PHOTO)

All is set for the launch of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission’s (EACC) anti-corruption grassroots campaign on Monday at Maasai National Polytechnic in Kajiado County.

According to the commission, the Mashinani programme scheduled for September 21–25, 2026, aims to bring anti-corruption education, awareness and engagement closer to citizens at the grassroots level, while strengthening community participation in the prevention and fight against corruption.

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Through EACC Mashinani, the Commission will engage county leaders and staff, Members of the County Assembly,  students and members of the public.

The community engagement programme is part of EACC’s broader anti-corruption initiatives being implemented across the country, targeting diverse stakeholders and creating platforms for citizens and institutions to play an active role in preventing and combating corruption.

EACC Chairperson Dr David Oginde, CEO Abdi Mohamud and Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku will preside over the launch.

“The fight against corruption is a shared responsibility, and every citizen has a role to play in safeguarding public resources and promoting integrity”, EACC emphasises.

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