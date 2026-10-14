Film

Kenyan filmmakers wins six awards at Durban Filmmart

Ivy Kiru won several awards and grants as producer alongside film director Neema Ngelime in the categories of non-fiction and fiction. Additionally, Kenyan producer Mumo Liku and director Saitabao Kaiyare also won an award in the film category.

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
4 Min Read
Director: Neema Ngelime and Producer: Ivy Kiru of the Kenyan film THE ONES WITH THE TEMPERED FLOWERS, with Director of the Durban FilmMart Magdalene Reddy receive one of their many awards.

Kenyan filmmakers have won six awards at the concluded Durban Filmmart that took place in Durban.

Under the theme “Shifting Worlds: Turning Towards Ourselves”, the event successfully brought together 1131 film professionals and filmmakers from 56 countries across the world.

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Ivy Kiru won several awards and grants as producer alongside film director Neema Ngelime in the categories of non-fiction and fiction. Additionally, Kenyan producer Mumo Liku and director Saitabao Kaiyare also won an award in the film category.

Speaking at the conclusion of the event, Magdalene Reddy, Director of the Durban FilmMart Institute (DFMI), said this year’s event extended DFM’s legacy and impact.

“We are delighted to have hosted such a dynamic array of filmmakers and industry leaders in Durban. Delegates entrusted us with their projects and ideas, and had honest, uncompromising conversations about alternative funding pathways, equitable co-production and authentic partnerships.”

She also praised the calibre of African film presented at the event.

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“The talent showcased in this year’s programme and film projects exemplifies the strength of African cinema; networks expanded, and partnerships forged will extend DFM’s legacy and impact,” she said. “We extend our gratitude to our partners for their support in celebrating and elevating African storytellers, producers and content creators.”

The event ended on a high with the presentation of 39 awards from 30 partners, valuing over $120, 938,00.

“The quality of the projects presented in this year was exceptional, with filmmakers bringing bold, original and well-developed work to the table,” added Reddy. “That calibre was matched by the generosity of the organisations, funders and festivals who came to Durban to recognise it. Every prize, whether it is a cash grant, a place in a lab or market, or a mentorship, opens a door for these filmmakers, and we are deeply grateful to our partners for their continued belief in African storytelling.”

Heirs of No Regret (Kenya) Producer: Mumo Liku (left) and Director: Saitabao Kaiyare (right) receive the Red Sea Film Fund Award from Munthir Altuwayrib of the Red Sea Film Foundation.

The following are the projects and awards given to Kenyans at DFM.

Category – Cash Awards

Best Non-fiction – Grant of R100,000 (Ksh. 786,147)

The Ones With The Tempered Flowers (Kenya)

Producer: Ivy Kiru

Director: Neema Ngelime

Red Sea Film Fund Award – Fiction of 5,000 USD (Ksh. 648,550)

Heirs Of No Regret (Kenya)

Producer: Mumo Liku

Director: Saitabao Kaiyare

Category – Market/Event Participation Award

The DOK Leipzig Award

3 nights’ accommodation and 2 accreditations to participate in DOK Leipzig 2027 as the selected project in the DOK Co-Pro Market

The Ones With The Tempered Flowers (Kenya)

Producer: Ivy Kiru

Director: Neema Ngelime

Movies that Matter Award

Accommodation and accreditation to attend Movies That Matter 2027

The Ones With The Tempered Flowers (Kenya)

Producer: Ivy Kiru

Director: Neema Ngelime

Sheffield Doc Fest Award

4 nights’ accommodation to attend the Sheffield DocFest 2027 with an Industry pass and a full waiver to submit to the MeetMarket

The Ones With The Tempered Flowers (Kenya)

Producer: Ivy Kiru

Director: Neema Ngelime

Visions du Reel Award

Accommodation and accreditation and to participate in the Visions du Reel Market 2027

The Ones With The Tempered Flowers (Kenya)

Producer: Ivy Kiru

Director: Neema Ngelime

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