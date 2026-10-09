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African pension institutions seek reforms to boost pension coverage

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
2 Min Read
PHOTO | File

Pension institutions in Africa are targeting to turn pension reforms into practical action in a bid to boost coverage in the continent.

During the 2nd Annual PSSF Pan-African Pensions Conference convened by the Public Service Superannuation Fund (PSSF), stakeholder in the sector will also seek to strengthen governance, harness technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI), deepen investment in long-term assets and unlock greater collaboration across African markets.

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PSSF Chairman Hussein Dado said the conference will seek to move the conversation beyond reform towards practical frameworks that can strengthen retirement systems and unlock the potential of Africa’s long-term capital.

“Africa has built significant pools of long-term pension capital. The next question is how we can create the right frameworks to deploy this capital responsibly, while protecting members’ retirement savings and supporting sustainable economic development,” said Dado.

According to the OECD, African pension funds hold an estimated US$455 billion in assets,, making them an important source of long-term domestic capital for the continent’s development.

However, pension assets remain concentrated in traditional investments, while pension coverage remains limited across many African markets.

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PSSF Chief Executive Officer Dr Jonah Aiyabei, said the 2026 conference to be held in Mombasa next month would build on the outcomes of the inaugural conference by placing greater emphasis on implementation and measurable progress.

“The conversation must now move from what needs to change to how we make that change happen. This year’s conference will bring key players together to examine practical solutions in governance, investment, technology and retirement outcomes,” said Aiyabei.

The inaugural conference in 2025 attracted 343 delegates from 11 countries and generated reform resolutions around pension governance, investment diversification, digitalisation and sustainability.

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