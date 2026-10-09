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KEBS recognises Bungoma County Assembly with historic ISO certification

The certification marks a significant step in promoting standards-based management and quality assurance within Kenya’s county assemblies.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

The County Assembly of Bungoma has made history by becoming the first county assembly in Kenya to achieve ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification. The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) describes the certification as a significant accomplishment that underscores commitment to enhancing institutional efficiency, accountability, and the quality of public service delivery.

According to KEBS, the certification also acknowledges the Assembly’s dedication to implementing systematic management processes, boosting institutional performance, and embedding continuous improvement across all its operations.

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The certificate was formally presented at a ceremony attended by KEBS Director General Esther Ngari, who was accompanied by Rono Birgen, North Rift Deputy Director, Eng. Zacharia Lukorito, Director of Standards Development and Trade, and Isabella Lunani, Deputy Director of the Certification Body.

The achievement positions the County Assembly of Bungoma as a national leader in adopting internationally recognised quality management standards within county legislative bodies.

KEBS says ISO 9001:2015 offers organisations a framework for establishing and maintaining effective quality management systems and prioritises consistent processes, performance evaluation, accountability, and ongoing improvement.

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KEBS extended its congratulations to the County Assembly of Bungoma for this accomplishment, reiterating its support for both public and private sector institutions in adopting standards that foster quality, operational excellence, and enhanced service delivery.

The agency says the certification also highlights the role of standards in strengthening public institutions by promoting structured processes, consistent performance, and a culture of continuous improvement.

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