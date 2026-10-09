Government assures frontline workers of support amid Ebola response

The Ministry of Health has assured all frontline health line workers of total support in the handling of the Ebola virus in the country.

Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni spoke at Afya House where she received donations from the World Health Organization (WHO) of essential protective gear for health workers and lab supplies worth Ksh 9 million.

PS Muthoni said the government recognises the sacrifices health workers are making to protect Kenyans and will continue investing in essential supplies and protective equipment to safeguard them.

She warned Kenyans against spreading unverified information urging Kenyans to avoid spreading rumours and unverified information about Ebola, advising the public to rely on official government communication and verified updates.

Meanwhile, the National Ebola Virus Disease Taskforce met on Friday to review the ongoing response and strengthen coordination of preparedness and surveillance measures following confirmation of an imported case in Kenya.