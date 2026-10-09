Government assures frontline workers of support amid Ebola response

The Ministry of Health has assured all frontline health line workers of total support in the handling of the Ebola virus in the country.
Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni spoke at Afya House where she received donations from the World Health Organization (WHO) of essential protective gear for health workers and lab supplies worth Ksh 9 million.
PS Muthoni said the government recognises the sacrifices health workers are making to protect Kenyans and will continue investing in essential supplies and protective equipment to safeguard them.
She warned Kenyans against spreading unverified information urging Kenyans to avoid spreading rumours and unverified information about Ebola, advising the public to rely on official government communication and verified updates.
Meanwhile, the National Ebola Virus Disease Taskforce met on Friday to review the ongoing response and strengthen coordination of preparedness and surveillance measures following confirmation of an imported case in Kenya.
The taskforce discussions focused on establishing Incident Management Support Teams, strengthening contact tracing structures across the country, enhancing risk communication and reviewing the general situation update, including surveillance activities.
Additionally, the meeting also addressed multi agency coordination to ensure a coordinated and effective response across the relevant government agencies and health sector partners.
The Ministry of Health reiterated its commitment to continue to work with county governments and partners to strengthen preparedness, ensure timely detection of any suspected cases and prevent further transmission.