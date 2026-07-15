Agricultural technologies of future: automation of agriculture in Global South

Agriculture is becoming one of the key areas of technological transformation in the Global South. Population growth, climate change, limited natural resources and the need to improve production efficiency are accelerating the adoption of digital technologies, artificial intelligence and automated systems. These technologies help to increase crop yields, use resources more efficiently and improve the management of agricultural production.

In June 2026, India hosted a meeting of BRICS agriculture ministers – one of the key international forums for discussing the future architecture of the global food system. The agenda included issues such as food security, climate-resilient agriculture, digital farming, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotisation and technological innovation in the agricultural sector.

According to the Indian government, the BRICS countries account for around 42 per cent of the world’s agricultural land. Against this backdrop, digitalisation is ceasing to be merely an element of piecemeal modernisation and is becoming a driving force behind the transformation of the global food market.

However, the transition to a new model of agricultural production is driven not only by technological ambitions but also by growing structural pressures on traditional agriculture. Population growth is increasing the strain on food systems, while the potential for extensive expansion of production is limited by shortages of water, land and production resources.

Climate change is an additional factor. The increasing frequency of droughts, floods and temperature anomalies makes crop yields less predictable and heightens the volatility of agricultural markets. In many regions, extreme weather events are occurring more frequently, requiring new approaches to agricultural management.

Taken together, these processes are creating a gap between the physical capabilities of traditional agriculture and the structure of global demand. Traditional development models are gradually being supplemented by technological solutions that enable more efficient use of available resources. In this context, technological transformation is becoming not merely a tool for modernisation but one of the key conditions for maintaining food security.

Digitalisation as the infrastructure of the agricultural economy

Digitalisation forms the basic infrastructural layer of the agricultural sector’s transformation, in which data becomes a production resource in its own right. Information on soil, climate, humidity, crop yields and logistics forms the basis for decision-making. As a result, agriculture is gradually shifting from an empirical model to a management system based on analytics and forecasting. Digital services and analytics are becoming an important component of value creation alongside traditional production.

As noted by Mikhail Khachaturyan, PhD in Economics, Associate Professor of the Department of Strategic and Innovative Development of Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, digitalisation is gradually changing the very structure of value creation in the agricultural sector.

“Internet of Things (IoT) systems and sensors enable more precise control over the use of water and fertilisers, which reduces costs and increases yields. This boosts added value through more efficient use of resources,” he stated.

According to Khachaturyan, digital platforms are also transforming logistics and the financial infrastructure of agriculture.

The national strategies of leading BRICS countries include the development of digital agricultural infrastructure as a component of economic and food security. China’s smart agriculture development plan, running until 2028, provides for the creation of a national big data platform, a unified map of agricultural land and the development of basic AI models with independent intellectual property rights. This is shaping a centralised system for the digital management of the agricultural sector.

As part of its Digital Agriculture Mission, India is developing the AgriStack platform – a system comprising digital farmer identifiers, digital land records and geospatial monitoring of agriculture. Government documents state that the system is intended to integrate data on land, crop yields, credit and insurance into a single digital architecture for the agricultural sector.

At the same time, the BRICS countries are integrating digital tools into their agricultural insurance and risk management mechanisms. In India, government programmes are using satellite data, drones and remote sensing technologies to assess damage, monitor crop conditions and speed up insurance payouts. As a result, digital infrastructure is gradually evolving from a supporting element into a systemic foundation of the agricultural economy.

Automation as a transition to algorithmic management

While digital infrastructure enables the collection and integration of information, automated systems are beginning to use it to coordinate production processes in real time. Algorithms help to optimise resource allocation, forecast crop yields, account for climatic risks and improve the effectiveness of production decisions.

Precision farming technologies are shifting agriculture from a reactive model to a system of continuous monitoring and forecasting. Drones, sensors and satellite systems enable the targeted application of fertilisers and allow for the monitoring of soil conditions and the rapid identification of potential threats, thereby reducing costs and minimising the environmental impact.

“The robotisation and automation of agricultural processes reduce labour costs and minimise the likelihood of errors, thereby increasing producers’ net profits,” emphasises Khachaturyan.

A practical example of such a transformation is the experience of the People’s Republic of China, where driverless tractors and combine harvesters are being introduced, along with digital platforms for the remote control of agricultural machinery for small-scale farms. Automation is used not only to boost productivity but also to compensate for structural labour shortages and improve the manageability of agricultural production.

South Africa is implementing a model of pilot implementation of agricultural technologies, followed by scaling up. The South African Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), in collaboration with the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), is funding the SASSAM (South African System of Systems for Agricultural Modernisation) project – a digital platform that uses AI to analyse soil conditions, forecast weather conditions and detect pests. The project’s pilot launch took place in February 2025 in the Eastern Cape Province, covering 50 farms, and over the next three years the system is set to be adapted for various types of crops across the country.

The UAE is developing a model of automated vertical farming, in which algorithms for controlling the microclimate and water supply enable water savings of up to 95 per cent compared with traditional agriculture. Such systems serve as an example of how automation can compensate for natural constraints and a shortage of suitable agricultural land.

Eloisa Cristina Silva Fernandes, an expert on Brazil’s industrial landscape, the energy transition and sustainable development, an expert at the BRICS Youth Energy Agency, describes this process: “Automation and precision farming technologies have transformed the agricultural sector and the way food is processed and distributed. In the BRICS countries and the Global South, given the specific geographical challenges – water scarcity, the worsening climate crisis and a shrinking labour force – technological innovations such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, robotics and Agri-Industry 4.0 are boosting the productivity and sustainability of agricultural systems, meeting the growing needs of these countries and ensuring the efficiency of large-scale food production processes.”

Automation is gradually transforming not only production but also the agricultural sector’s logistics infrastructure. Algorithms optimise delivery routes, forecast demand and manage warehouse stocks, reducing food losses during storage and transport.

As automation deepens, the role of the farmer is also changing. From being an independent producer making decisions based on their own experience, they are gradually becoming a participant in a platform-based ecosystem, where a significant proportion of production processes is coordinated by digital systems. As a result, the agricultural sector is becoming increasingly integrated into an algorithmic management infrastructure, where competitiveness begins to depend not only on resources and crop yields but also on the level of technological integration.

The Financial Infrastructure of Agricultural Automation

The financial system is gradually being integrated into the agricultural sector’s digital infrastructure. Whereas access to capital used to be determined primarily by traditional indicators – farm size, collateral, and credit history – data and the level of technological integration are now becoming key factors as digitalisation progresses.

Lending is increasingly based on digital farm profiles generated using satellite monitoring, sensor systems and algorithmic risk assessment models. Financial institutions are now able to analyse not only a borrower’s financial position but also agricultural production parameters in near real time, which speeds up decision-making and reduces uncertainty.

Parametric insurance models, under which insurance payouts are triggered automatically upon the occurrence of pre-defined climatic conditions – such as droughts, floods or temperature anomalies – help to reduce administrative costs and speed up the compensation process. As a result, digital tools are becoming one of the factors taken into account when assessing farms.

“Big data analysis helps to make more informed decisions, improving farm management and demand forecasting. This enables farmers to adapt to market changes and optimise their production processes,” notes Khachaturyan.

The institutional framework for this transformation is provided by the New Development Bank (NDB), established by the BRICS countries in 2014 to mobilise resources for infrastructure and sustainable projects in the Global South. Digital infrastructure, sustainable agriculture and the modernisation of production systems are among the priority areas in the NDB’s strategy. The bank is building a portfolio of projects focused on climate resilience, the development of agricultural logistics, the modernisation of supply chains and the introduction of digital platforms.

Support for technology-driven infrastructure projects reinforces the Bank’s role as one of the key financial mechanisms for the transformation of the agricultural sector within the BRICS region and the Global South.

Models of digital transformation in agriculture in BRICS countries

Various models of digital transformation in agriculture are emerging within BRICS, differing in the degree of state involvement, the role of private capital and approaches to technological sovereignty. These models fit logically into the agenda of the ministerial meeting in India, where digital farming and artificial intelligence have been identified as key topics for discussion.

The state-centralised model is being implemented most consistently in the People’s Republic of China. A key element here is control over data and algorithms governing agricultural production. As part of the national strategy, a unified agricultural data platform, agricultural land monitoring systems and national AI solutions for the agricultural sector are being developed. As a result, digitalisation is becoming part of a broader strategy for technological sovereignty, with the state playing a coordinating role in the development of digital infrastructure.

India is developing an inclusive, platform-based model of digital transformation, tailored to the structure of its agricultural sector, which is dominated by smallholder farms. In contrast to China’s centralised approach, India’s strategy focuses on connecting farmers on a large scale to digital services, financial instruments and market infrastructure. Here, digitalisation serves as a mechanism for integrating millions of small-scale producers into a single economic system.

“The high proportion of irrigated land allows for the effective implementation of water management systems using the IoT and sensors. This model has great potential for scaling up through national programmes to improve irrigation and reduce water costs,” emphasised Khachaturyan.

Brazil is developing a market-orientated model of agrotechnological development based on collaboration between the state, academia and the private sector. The state-owned corporation Embrapa reports that there are more than two thousand agrotechnology companies operating in the country, 83 per cent of which use digital solutions and artificial intelligence to improve production efficiency. This model demonstrates an alternative approach, whereby the state creates the conditions for an innovative environment to flourish but does not place digital infrastructure under direct centralised control.

South Africa is adopting a research-led approach to the digitalisation of the agricultural sector, drawing on state-run research institutes and the phased roll-out of technological solutions.

A hybrid model is taking shape in Russia, where the digital transformation of the agro-industrial complex relies on state centralisation and a focus on developing its own digital solutions. On the instructions of the Prime Minister, a unified digital platform for the agro-industrial complex, utilising artificial intelligence technology, will be established in Russia by the end of 2026. At the same time, the government has approved a mechanism to reimburse up to 50 per cent of the costs of comprehensive scientific and technical projects covering plant breeding, software and the procurement of high-tech equipment.

Beyond these models lies a wide range of national strategies. Some countries are adapting the approaches described to their economic structure, whilst others are developing hybrid solutions at the intersection of state regulation and market mechanisms.

“The common features of the most sustainable models include the use of artificial intelligence, unmanned technologies for monitoring and managing resources, digital platforms to improve logistics and supply chain management, as well as government support and the development of national digitalisation strategies,” emphasised Khachaturyan.

The spectrum of BRICS+ models

The expansion of BRICS to include countries with fundamentally different agricultural systems demonstrates the diversity of approaches to the digital transformation of agriculture. Parallel models are emerging, differing in terms of the role of the state, the structure of investment and the degree of technological autonomy.

The UAE is developing a capital-intensive model in which technological solutions compensate for natural constraints through large-scale state investment. The country has integrated agrotechnological development into its food security strategy, with an emphasis on improving water use efficiency.

Ethiopia is formulating a strategy for the digital transformation of agriculture, based on international partnerships and the mobilisation of state resources to create basic digital infrastructure for the agricultural sector. This is a “strategic leap” model, in which technological solutions are implemented on top of the existing agricultural system with a view to achieving long-term institutional and productive growth.

Indonesia is building an industrial and technological model of digitalisation, supported by government programmes. The Indonesian Ministry of Communications and Digital Technology supports national food security through the “Digital Farmer” programme, which aims to transform agriculture using IoT and artificial intelligence technologies. A key element is local technological solutions developed by national start-ups, including precision farming systems that help reduce carbon dioxide emissions and minimise water pollution caused by excessive use of fertilisers. At the same time, the government has allocated US$554.4 million to the development of AI, drones and sensor systems to improve the efficiency of the agricultural sector, reports ANTARA. As a result, a model is emerging in which technological development is linked not only to the import of solutions but also to the establishment of elements of technological sovereignty.

Iran is developing a model of technological autonomy by creating its own AI solutions for agriculture. For instance, Iranian scientists have developed an artificial intelligence system for monitoring agricultural land, which enables the condition of crops to be tracked and yields to be forecast on the basis of remote sensing.

Egypt is implementing a comprehensive model for the digital transformation of agriculture. The National Authority for Remote Sensing and Space Sciences (NARSS) provides the scientific and technological basis for monitoring agricultural land and introducing analytical tools into the agricultural sector.

Abed Amiri, a representative of the BRICS Hub and an expert in economic and technological cooperation within the BRICS framework, highlights several key areas of technological cooperation within the group.

“The exchange of agricultural data, the development of joint artificial intelligence models, systems for forecasting crop yields and plant diseases, Internet of Things technologies, agricultural drones and secure platforms for supply chain management. These areas have a direct impact on the efficiency, quality and speed of decision-making and can also narrow the technological gap between BRICS member states,” he said.

Agritech beyond BRICS+: The Global South

The technological transformation of agriculture is not limited to the BRICS+ countries. Similar processes are unfolding in other countries of the Global South, where digital solutions are providing a response to structural challenges.

The technological transformation of agriculture is not confined to the BRICS+ countries. Similar processes are unfolding in other countries of the Global South, where digital solutions are providing a response to structural challenges.

In Kenya, the development of the digital agricultural sector is centred on government platforms that use satellite data and ground-based sensors for agricultural monitoring and to support farmers’ decision-making. The Ministry of Agriculture is implementing the Kenya Agricultural Observatory Platform (KOAP), which uses satellite data and ground-based sensors to provide farmers with information on weather, soil conditions and optimal sowing times.

Vietnam is implementing the National Digital Transformation Programme, which aims to develop high-tech agriculture towards smart and precision farming; increase the share of digital agriculture in the economy; create large-scale sectoral data systems on land, agricultural crops, livestock and aquaculture; as well as create a network of integrated aerial and ground-based observation and monitoring systems for agricultural activities.

Uganda is implementing a programme for the digital transformation of agriculture, as set out in the official strategy E-Governance in Uganda-2025. A key element is the digital e-Voucher System platform, which uses mobile applications to subsidise farmers’ access to high-quality seeds and fertilisers. In parallel, the National Agricultural Information System (NAIS) is being developed – a digital ecosystem comprising modules for crop monitoring, yield forecasting and food security assessment.

Nigeria is applying its National Digital Agriculture Strategy, which provides for the roll-out of digital platforms to give farmers access to markets, weather data and financial services.

Eloisa Cristina Silva Fernandes, an expert at the BRICS Youth Energy Agency, describes this transition from a historical perspective: “Whilst innovations such as mechanisation and the use of chemical fertilisers initially permeated the primary sector in the 1960s and 1970s, in the current context we are experiencing a new kind of transformation – now with Agri-Industry 4.0, a set of technological innovations based on data, automation and connectivity.”

In her view, “the emergence of these new technological cycles and the adoption of digital technologies are reshaping the national production structures of countries, particularly in the Global South.”

She emphasises, however, that the strategic elements of these transnational value chains – the growing demand for critical minerals needed to produce new technologies and the need for a highly skilled workforce – require particular attention to be paid to the architecture of environmentally sustainable green industrialisation.

Algorithms and the financial transformation of the agricultural sector

As agriculture becomes increasingly digitalised, algorithms are beginning to play an ever more significant role not only in production management but also in the financial infrastructure of the agricultural sector. Yield estimation, resource allocation, credit decisions and risk management are increasingly reliant on the processing of digital data from satellite monitoring systems, sensors and digital platforms.

The financial infrastructure of agriculture within BRICS is gradually being integrated into a single data system. Lending, insurance and the assessment of farms’ creditworthiness are becoming increasingly dependent on producers’ digital profiles and algorithmic data processing.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is developing a platform designed to accelerate lending to rural and low-income borrowers through standardised access to digital data. The platform’s digital infrastructure utilises both financial and non-financial data, including digital land records, geospatial services and satellite data, which are necessary for assessing borrowers and expanding access to finance in the agricultural sector.

As a result, agricultural technologies within BRICS are shifting from the category of sectoral innovations to the infrastructure layer of the agricultural economy. Algorithms and digital platforms are becoming an integral part of the agricultural finance and production system, while access to capital is increasingly determined by the level of digital integration of farms.

“Online platforms for trading agricultural produce improve coordination between producers, processors and distributors. This reduces logistics costs and improves access to markets, thereby increasing added value,” emphasised Khachaturyan.

Competitiveness is increasingly determined by a combination of traditional factors – land and production resources – and the level of adoption of digital technologies, analytical services and modern management methods. In this context, technological architecture is gradually becoming one of the key elements of the agricultural sector’s economic sovereignty.

The new hierarchy of the global agricultural sector

The global agricultural market is taking on a new structure in which competitiveness is increasingly determined not only by land resources and production volumes, but also by the level of development of digital technologies, analytical systems and data infrastructure. This trend was reflected in the agenda of the BRICS ministerial meeting in Indore, where digital agriculture and precision farming technologies were identified as key areas of cooperation.

In this context, three models of countries’ participation in the digital transformation of the agricultural sector can be identified. The first comprises countries developing their own digital platforms, algorithms and technological solutions for agricultural management.

According to Mikhail Khachaturyan, technological modernisation accounts for the lion’s share of added value, as it controls not only production but also the decision-making infrastructure.

“Technological leadership can compensate for shortcomings in natural potential. For example, countries with limited land resources can become exporters of high-margin products (such as vegetables grown in vertical farms), while countries with vast tracts of land but lacking innovation will specialise in low-margin crops,” the expert noted.

The second group comprises countries that are actively implementing modern digital solutions and adapting them to the specific characteristics of their national agriculture. This approach helps to accelerate the modernisation of the sector, boost productivity and lay the foundations for the further development of their own technological capabilities.

The third group comprises countries where the digitalisation of the agricultural sector is in its early stages. For these countries, the priority is to develop basic digital infrastructure, expand access to modern technologies and train specialists capable of working with new agricultural management tools.

Thus, a country’s position within the global agricultural system is increasingly determined by a combination of natural resources, the level of technological development and the ability to make effective use of digital tools to enhance the sustainability and productivity of agriculture.

Automation is becoming one of the key factors in the long-term competitiveness of the agricultural sector. The development of digital platforms, cloud services, data analytics systems and artificial intelligence opens up new opportunities to improve production efficiency, optimise logistics and make more rational use of natural resources.

As Abed Amiri notes, the development of domestic technological capabilities and the expansion of international cooperation play an important role in this process.

“The development of their own digital platforms, AI-based solutions and agrotechnological ecosystems could elevate the role of the BRICS countries from raw material exporters to technologically influential players in the global food system,” said Amiri.

In his view, “if the BRICS countries are able to develop their own platforms in these areas, this will not only boost agricultural productivity but also strengthen their ability to make independent decisions.”

At the same time, the further development of digital agriculture will require an expansion of international knowledge-sharing, joint technology development and the creation of an open digital infrastructure that takes into account the specific characteristics of various national agricultural systems. It is precisely this combination of innovation, partnership and the exchange of experience that could become one of the key conditions for the sustainable development of agriculture in the countries of the Global South.

Courtesy/ TV BRICS