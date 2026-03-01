International NewsNEWS

AU calls for dialogue as Middle East tensions escalate

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
The chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has expressed “deep concern” over military strikes carried out by the United States in coordination with Israeli forces against targets inside Iran.

The attack marks an escalation and serious intensification of hostilities in the Middle East, the AU chairperson said in a statement.

The pan-African body’s head, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, called for restraint, urgent de-escalation and sustained dialogue, warning that conflict could risk harming people on the continent

“Further escalation risks worsening global instability, with serious implications for energy markets, food security, and economic resilience – particularly in Africa, where conflict and economic pressures remain acute.”

Youssouf called on all concerned actors to prioritise diplomatic engagement, including ongoing international mediation efforts facilitated by the Sultanate of Oman, to prevent further deterioration and uphold the international rules-based order.

He reiterated that sustainable peace can only be achieved through diplomacy, not through force.

People attend a protest against US -Israeli attacks on Iran, in Tehran (Xinhua)
