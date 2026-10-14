Baringo power project to connect over 3,000 households to electricity

More than 3,000 households across Baringo County are targeted for electricity connections under a Ksh 1 billion programme highlighted during President William Ruto’s development tour of the county, as the Government expands access to power for homes and businesses.

Under the Baringo Last Mile Connectivity Project, 3,329 households are targeted for connection, including 723 households in Baringo North Constituency, where KSh162 million has been allocated to extend electricity access.

The project forms part of wider infrastructure investments intended to improve living conditions and support economic activity in the county.

For households, access to electricity can provide better lighting for children studying at home, make routine domestic tasks easier and reduce reliance on alternative sources of lighting. For small businesses, reliable power can support activities such as running shops, operating equipment and extending business hours where demand allows.

Electricity access can also create opportunities for entrepreneurs to introduce services that depend on power. The benefits, however, will depend on the affordability and reliability of supply, as well as the ability of households and businesses to meet connection and usage costs.

The electricity programme complements a broader infrastructure investment in Baringo County, where the Government is investing Ksh 22 billion in the construction of 350 kilometres of roads.

The road programme is intended to improve connectivity between communities, markets and essential services. Together, improved transport links and expanded electricity access could help residents reach markets more easily and give local businesses better infrastructure for their operations.

In areas where insecurity has disrupted livelihoods and access to essential services, such investments are also intended to support community recovery by improving connections to services and economic opportunities. Sustained security measures and other interventions will remain important to achieving lasting improvements.

The KSh1 billion Last Mile Connectivity Project targets 3,329 households across Baringo County, with Ksh 162 million earmarked for 723 households in Baringo North.

The programme’s impact will ultimately be measured not only by the number of households connected, but also by whether access to electricity is reliable and affordable and how effectively residents can use it to improve their liv

elihoods.