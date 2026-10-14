DIG Lagat joins security chiefs as Eldoret prepares for Mashujaa Day

Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat joined senior security officials at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Uasin Gishu County for the final full-dress rehearsal ahead of the 63rd Mashujaa Day celebrations on October 20th.

The rehearsal brought together Chief of the Defence Forces General Charles Kahariri, Interior Principal Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo, Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service Gilbert Masengeli and other senior security officials.

Eldoret City will host this year’s national celebrations, which are being co-hosted by Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties.

The final full-dress rehearsal formed part of the preparations for the national event, which will place the three counties at the centre of this year’s Mashujaa Day programme.

DIG Lagat’s participation came as the National Police Service engaged the public through the Mashujaa Day Thematic Week Exhibition at Eldoret National Polytechnic.

Running from October 13 to 18, the exhibition focuses on security, sports and the economy, highlighting the contribution of the three sectors to national development.

Interior Principal Secretary Dr Omollo said the Government had pledged to strengthen security, invest in sports infrastructure and widen economic opportunities ahead of the celebrations.

He also commended North Rift communities for supporting the recovery of more than 3,000 illegal firearms, saying voluntary surrender and cooperation with security agencies were helping restore peace.

According to Dr Omollo, the improved security environment was allowing children to return to school and businesses to operate in safer communities.

DIG Lagat, speaking on behalf of Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, who was out of the country on official duties, said Elgeyo-Marakwet, Uasin Gishu and West Pokot counties had enjoyed peace over the past three years.

He thanked communities and stakeholders for helping sustain that environment, which he said had contributed to making the North Rift a hub of economic activity.

“Security is an enabler and a force multiplier in every aspect of society,” DIG Lagat said.

He added that better security brings benefits to social and economic activity, education and healthcare.

The Kenya Police Service will showcase its work during the thematic week and invite members of the public to strengthen cooperation with law enforcement agencies through community policing.

“We are committed to enforce the law and to partner with you through community policing,” DIG Lagat said.

Deputy Inspector General Masengeli also called on the public and police officers to work together to protect lives and property, describing security as a shared responsibility.

The preparations at Kipchoge Keino Stadium and the ongoing thematic week form part of the programme leading up to Mashujaa Day on October 20, when Eldoret will host the national celebrations under the theme of security, sports and the economy.