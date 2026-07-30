Bensoul, Odongo Swagg set to headline Dala Sevens after parties

Kenyan music stars Bensoul and Odongo Swagg are set to headline the Dala Sevens after-parties this weekend, as the National Sevens Circuit heads to Kisumu for the second leg of the 2026 season.

The two-day tournament, scheduled for –2 at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium, Mamboleo, will combine top-class rugby action with live entertainment, with the after-parties forming part of the fan experience courtesy of Tusker’s KSh 1.5 million sponsorship of the Dala Sevens.

Bensoul, one of Kenya’s leading soulful artistes, will headline the entertainment line-up, bringing his signature blend of Afro-soul, R&B and contemporary pop to the Dala Sevens stage.

The singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has built a loyal following across East Africa through his distinctive sound and popular tracks including “Lucy”, “Favourite Song”, “Extravaganza”, “Nairobi”, “Extra Pressure” and “Utaambia Nini Watu”.

Also headlining the entertainment programme will be Kisumu-based Ohangla artiste Odongo Swagg, who will bring a distinctly local flavour to the celebrations.

The composer and performer is currently riding high on his hit track Chwade Gi Nyundo, and is expected to deliver an energetic performance for the home crowd.

The entertainment line-up will also feature Hype Ballo, DJ Ves, DJ Teargas, DJ Daqchild, DJ Festa and DJ Dimore, who will keep fans entertained throughout the weekend.

The Dala Sevens will bring together some of the country’s leading rugby clubs as teams continue their campaigns for National Sevens Circuit honours following the opening leg, the Prinsloo Sevens in Nakuru.

Through its Tusker Na Rugby platform, Tusker is bringing together the passion of rugby and the energy of live entertainment, creating a complete experience for fans both on and off the pitch.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Tusker Sports Brand Manager Keza Mpyisi said the entertainment line-up was part of the brand’s commitment to creating memorable experiences for rugby fans through its Tusker Na Rugby platform.

“The National Sevens Circuit is about much more than what happens on the pitch. It is about the passion of the fans, the communities that come together and the experiences that make every tournament memorable.

“Through Tusker Na Rugby, we want to bring that spirit to life by combining exciting rugby with great entertainment. We are delighted to bring an exciting line-up of artistes and DJs to Kisumu and look forward to giving fans a weekend to remember while encouraging everyone to celebrate responsibly.”