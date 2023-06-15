Champions Man City open title defence bid against Vincent Kompany’s Burnley

Manchester City face a reunion with Vincent Kompany as the champions kick off the 2023/24 Premier League season away at newly-promoted Burnley on Friday, August 11.

Last season’s Sky Bet Championship winners have been handed a daunting first assignment on their return to the top flight as Pep Guardiola’s treble-winners travel to Turf Moor on Friday Night Football.

The game is the first instalment of a bumper opening weekend as Newcastle host Aston Villa on Saturday Night Football, Tottenham travel to Brentford and Mauricio Pochettino takes on Liverpool in his first game as Chelsea manager on Super Sunday, and Manchester United entertain Wolves on the first Monday Night Football of the season.

Newly-promoted Sheffield United host Crystal Palace on the opening weekend, while Luton Town travel to Brighton for their first-ever Premier League game. Arsenal host Nottingham Forest, West Ham travel to Bournemouth and Everton host Fulham to complete the first round of fixtures.

The Premier League season concludes on May 19, with Manchester City vs West Ham and Arsenal vs Everton among the final-day fixtures.

Champions and runners-up in 2022/23, Manchester City and Arsenal meet on October 7 at the Emirates before the Gunners travel to the Etihad on March 30.

The first north London derby of the season takes place at the Emirates Stadium on September 23, with Arsenal travelling to Tottenham for the return fixture on April 27 – the fourth-last game of the campaign.

Liverpool host Everton in the first Merseyside derby on October 21, before making the short trip to Goodison Park on March 16. Manchester United welcome Manchester City to Old Trafford on October 28, with the return fixture at the Etihad Stadium on March 2.

Rivals Manchester United and Liverpool meet on December 16 and April 6, Manchester City and Liverpool renew their rivalry on November 25 and March 9, and Brighton and Crystal Palace lock horns on in the M23 derby on December 23 and February 3.