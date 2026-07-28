Chance the rapper calls Mau Mau history “incredibly important”

American rapper, Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, popularly known as Chance the Rapper, has urged that history that documents the struggle for freedom is an important lesson for children.

The rapper’s comments come after visiting the Nairobi National Museum, where he and his daughters learned about the Land and Freedom Army – The Mau Mau.

“The history of this incredibly important and successful violent revolt against British Colonialism and Subjugation MUST be taught to your children,” he said.

The “Stars Out” rapper has been quietly touring the country with his family.

Sharing pictures of his visit, which included Dedan Kimathi’s gun, pictures of Jomo Kenyatta and an excerpt about the colonial policy that disenfranchised Kenyan landowners, he thanked Kenya for keeping the history of revolution alive.

The Nairobi National Museum features a dedicated historical exhibition on the Mau Mau uprising, showcasing key freedom struggle artifacts including Dedan Kimathi’s gun and clothing, homemade weapons, and passbooks. The exhibition is open to the public.

While the Mau Mau uprising is not directly linked to the independence of Kenya, it paved the way by accelerating decolonisation and raising financial and political costs for Britain,