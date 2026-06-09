Film

China-Hunam Film Week opens in Nairobi

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
2 Min Read
File Photo: Movie - Detective Chinatown 1900

Kenya is once again offering film lovers an opportunity to learn about a different culture, this time through film.

The China-Hunan Film Week officially commenced in Nairobi this week, with a delegation from Hunan Province in central China visiting the University of Nairobi to explore cooperation in film and television production.

The visit and the Film Week in general are aimed at promoting dialogue, as well as the sharing of knowledge and experience, among senior officials, scholars and industry experts on future avenues for collaboration in the creative economy.

Attending Tuesday’s opening ceremony, Kenya Film Commission CEO Timothy Owase delivered a keynote address celebrating the power of film to unite cultures and build global creative bridges.

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KBC Huduma Partnership

He highlighted the importance of international collaboration, noting that film transcends borders and opens doors for co-production, skills exchange, and shared storytelling between Kenya and China. The CEO reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to positioning the country as a leading filming destination and a hub for global creative partnerships.

How and where to watch

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Century Cinemax (beginning June 10) are participating in the film week by showcasing some films from China for free this week. Timings are shown below.

Cinemax Junction – Ngong Road

However, if you can;t make it this week, the Unseen Nairobi will screen several Chinese films as a separate Chinese Film Week celebration beginning June 18 to 22. Kindly note that you will need to buy tickets for this one.

Unseen Nairobi – Woodvale Grove

 

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