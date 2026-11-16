CJ Koome honoured with Silent Waters Award for advancing justice, equality

Chief Justice Martha Koome has received the Silent Waters Award in the Women of Distinction category of the Tembo Awards, in recognition of her contribution to leadership and public service.

Koome received the award from Global Tides Group Chief Executive Officer Alyne Cistone during a visit to the Supreme Court of Kenya.

The recognition celebrates her leadership as Kenya’s first woman Chief Justice and her contribution to advancing justice, equality and human dignity.

Speaking after receiving the award, Koome said the recognition reflected the importance of leadership that prioritises service and the welfare of others.

“Inspired by the African proverb, ‘The river that runs deep flows in silence,’ the award resonates with my belief that meaningful leadership is ultimately about service, integrity and the difference we make in people’s lives,” she said.

Koome also acknowledged the women who paved the way for her appointment, saying their struggles continue to create opportunities for future generations.

“As Kenya’s first woman Chief Justice, I remain mindful that the path I walk was opened by generations of courageous women. Our responsibility is to keep those doors open for the next generation of women and girls,” she said.

The Chief Justice dedicated the award to all those working to advance justice, equality and human dignity.

The Tembo Awards is a pan-African recognition initiative organized by Global Tides Group and the Tembo Awards Committee to celebrate African excellence, service, and transformative leadership across the continent.