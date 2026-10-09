CPF Capital links up with RMB Nigeria in Dangote IPO

CPF Capital & Advisory says it is working closely with Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited (RMB Nigeria) to give regional institutional investors access to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals (DPRP) Initial Public Offering.

This follows an approval by the Capital Markets Authority’s (CMA) to allow eligible Kenyan investors to participate in the offering opened for Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE in Nigeria, and not to the proposed Dangote refinery project in Lamu County.

According to CPF Group Managing Director Dr Hosea Kili the approval by CMA gives Kenyan investors a regulated route into a landmark African listing and strengthens Kenya’s position as a hub for cross-border capital raising.

“Africa does not lack capital. Our role in this transaction reflects our commitment to deepening African capital markets and mobilising institutional capital across borders, so that African investors play a meaningful role in directing capital towards transformative businesses and projects across our continent,” said Dr Hosea Kili, Group Managing Director, CPF Group.

CPF Capital is among the licensed firms the regulator has confirmed as facilitating client participation through correspondent arrangements with authorised transaction parties in Nigeria.

CPF Capital Kenya Executive Director Mercy Thuo the collaboration with the Nigerian bank also provides institutional investors with a credible and well-structured route to participate in this landmark African transaction.

“At CPF Capital, we are building a regional capital markets and investment advisory platform that connects African capital with African opportunities. Our ambition is to strengthen these connections and help mobilise institutional capital towards the businesses and projects that will shape Africa’s economic future,” added Thuo.

CPF Capital further says it will continue to work alongside regulators and regional partners to widen African investors’ access to transactions shaping the continent’s economic future.

The DPRP IPO which opened on September 14, 2026 is expected to close on October 13, 2026.